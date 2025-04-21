Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in 4 lakh powder pink gown at friend’s wedding; Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in black

Katrina Kaif just gave us major fashion goals as she turned into a vision in pastels for her friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. The 41-year-old actor was joined by her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and together they looked straight out of a fairytale. Katrina Kaif shines in pastel gown worth ₹ 4.07 lakh at friend Karishma Kohli's wedding. (Instagram)

In the pictures now making rounds on social media, Katrina is seen donning a dreamy pastel gown while Vicky, on the other hand, brought in classic charm in a sharp black suit. Let’s decode their looks and take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Katrina Kaif opts for no-glam, traditional look in ₹40K Chanderi suit while performing Mahakumbh puja with mother-in-law )

Katrina Kaif stuns in powder pink maxi dress

Katrina stunned in a maxi dress in a soothing powder pink shade. The gown featured an off-shoulder neckline adorned with large, intricate floral embellishments, adding a touch of elegance. Made from luxurious silk with a plissé effect, the dress created a flowing silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves, while the flared, long hemline added to its dreamy, feminine charm.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal yet chic, styling her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings and a delicate diamond bracelet adorning her wrist. Her makeup was soft and dewy, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a swipe of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks left loose in a side partition and elegantly cascading down her shoulder, she finished off the look to perfection.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Katrina’s outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her dreamy attire is from the shelves of designer label Iris Serban and comes with a price tag of $4,882, which is approximately ₹4.07 lakh.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked absolutely dapper in a black three-piece suit. The ensemble featured a sleek black shirt layered with a buttoned blazer and straight-fit pants, effortlessly showcasing his sharp style.