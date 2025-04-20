Glow, glam or galactic? Coachella 2025 makeup trends that’ll make you stand out

Coachella 2025 brought out an array of stunning makeup looks, ranging from subtle shimmer to dramatic rhinestone-studded designs. Festival-goers embraced bold creativity with everything from soft, glowing skin to full-on face gems and neon colours. Festival-goers at Coachella 2025 flaunted diverse makeup styles, from effortless glows to vibrant rhinestone designs.(Instagram)

Sonia Presswala, Creative Stylist at Looks Salon, shared with HT Lifestyle her take on the different makeup levels spotted at the desert fest, decoding the standout trends to help you plan your next show-stopping beauty look. (Also read: From Alia Bhatt’s dewy glow to Priyanka Chopra’s bold lips: 5 Bollywood-inspired makeup looks to try this season )

Level 1: Barely there babe

It all starts with the fresh-faced, effortless glow. Tinted moisturiser or BB cream, brow gel, clear lip gloss or tinted balm, and a touch of highlighter. Like you just woke up glowing. It's effortless, low-maintenance, and perfect for long days in the sun.

Level 2: Clean girl glow

The 'clean girl' aesthetic = clear, radiant skin. Dewy skin with light coverage, brushed-up brows, cream blush and dewy highlighter, neutral eyeshadow with a soft shimmer on the eyelids, glossy nude lips, and maybe some mini gems or shimmer on the inner corners.

Level 3: Boho chic

Earthy goddess meets desert dream. Think warm-toned eyeshadow (terracottas, bronzes), smudged eyeliner, sun-kissed bronzer, faux freckles, nude or burnt orange lips, and subtle face gems or metallic liner for that boho sparkle to look like a desert goddess.

Level 4: Euphoria energy

Glitter, glam, and bold choices. Graphic eyeliner, neon liners, rhinestones or gems, colourful eyeshadow (pastels, neons), shimmery highlight, and glossy lips or bold matte shades. This is where the makeup brings full Main Character energy.

Level 5: Full fantasy

Coachella meets cosplay. Intricate face art (stars, celestial designs, etc.), face gems, holographic highlighters, full glam lashes, glitter brows, bold colour palettes (iridescent, duo-chrome), overlined lips or lip art, hair accessories, body shimmer, and themed outfits to match – looking like an art piece.