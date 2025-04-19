From Alia Bhatt’s dewy glow to Priyanka Chopra’s bold lips: 5 Bollywood-inspired makeup looks to try this season

If you're looking to shake up your beauty game this season, who better to turn to than our Bollywood divas? Whether it's a dramatic winged liner, glowing skin that looks straight off the red carpet, or those dreamy nude lips we can't get enough of, Bollywood stars are always setting makeup trends we want to copy ASAP. (Also read: Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends: What’s hot on the runway and how to style it ) From graphic liners to brown lipstick: Check out Bollywood's latest makeup trends. (Instagram)

Vaishnavi Jain, Product Development Head at PAC Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle the top celeb-inspired makeup looks to try this season.

1. Bold graphic holographic liners

Graphic holographic liners are having their moment, adding a futuristic edge to any look. Think of the bold, experimental eye makeup seen in Bollywood's high-fashion music videos and red-carpet appearances. A double-winged liner or an extended floating crease can instantly create a bold, dramatic effect.

A sweep of royal blue, vivid purple, or emerald green along the lash line enhances the eyes with a mesmerising colour shift. If you opt for graphic eye makeup, keep the rest of the look minimal and pair it with a neutral lip shade for balance.

2. 90s revival brown lips

The brown lipstick is making a strong comeback, bringing a nostalgic touch to any look. I have seen the 90s babies gravitate toward shades like deep mocha, warm caramel, and rich chocolate, with GenZs closely joining this 'trend-wagon'. When wearing brown lipstick, I suggest using a slightly deeper lip liner to enhance the shape and create a fuller effect. A satin or matte finish keeps it modern and polished, while gloss can take away from its vintage appeal.

3. Soft natural blush in warm tones

Over the decades, Bollywood's approach to blush has evolved to match the cinematic styles of each era. From the orangey bronze blush of the 70s, the heavy pink aesthetic of the 80s, to the terracotta, grunge, and earthy tones inspiring the 90s and early 2000s, the beauty industry has created some inspiring and contemporary looks simply by playing with blushes.

In today's dynamic beauty landscape, peachy pinks and warm bronzes are the shades to try. However, don't just focus on highlighting the apples of the cheeks. Blend slightly higher towards the temples for a natural lifted effect. With choices like cream or liquid formulae available, you can easily create a seamless finish that melts into the skin for a fresh look.

4. Subtle contouring for soft sculpted look

Heavy contouring is no longer in focus; the global beauty industry has slowly been moving towards natural looks, with several of Bollywood's youth following suit. They prefer softer and more natural sculpts that enhance their features without looking too pronounced. To achieve this, you can use a cream contour for easy blending in a shade that is not too far from your natural shade. Blend well under the cheekbones, along the jawline, and lightly on the nose to create a subtle definition.

5. Feathered brows for lifted effect

Feathered brows seem to be becoming the new beauty staple as they offer a softer and more natural alternative to heavily sculpted arches. Bollywood has had its fill of ultra-thin, sharply arched brows, naturally thick yet defined brows, and arched brows. Today, stars are embracing fuller feathery brows that frame the face naturally.

Its fresh and youthful appeal adds to the preference. The key to achieving this look is a stronghold brow gel that lifts and sets the hair in place. Brush the brows upward and outward for a lifted effect, and if needed, lightly fill in sparse areas with a pencil or powder.