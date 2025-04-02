Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends: What’s hot on the runway and how to style it

As the Spring/Summer 2025 season unfolds, the runways are embracing a refreshing blend of timeless elegance and modern sensibilities, bringing forth trends that seamlessly balance sophistication with contemporary edge. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection showcases soothing hues and intricate designs, focusing on sustainability and craftsmanship.(AFP)

Designer Sunaina Khera shared with HT Lifestyle an exclusive insight into the top Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends, what’s making waves on the runway, and expert tips on how to incorporate them into your wardrobe with ease. (Also read: Sadhana’s fringes to Dilip Kumar’s classic waves: 5 most iconic Bollywood hairstyles that shaped fashion trends )

1.⁠ ⁠Romantic floral patterns

Floral motifs continue to dominate, reimagined through delicate embroidery. Whether in soft pastels or bold hues, florals bring an air of grace and charm to any look.

Style tip: Pair a floral-embroidered organza saree with minimal accessories for a sophisticated yet contemporary appeal.

2.⁠ ⁠Breezy silhouettes

Lightweight, flowy silhouettes are at the heart of SS’25, offering both comfort and movement. From ethereal drapes to airy dresses, ease is key. Opt for sheer overlays and fluid fabrics like organza and tulle for an effortless transition from day to night.

3.⁠ ⁠Pastel hues and soft neutrals

This season, soothing shades of blush pink, powder blue, and ivory take centre stage, creating a dreamy yet polished aesthetic. Our collection embraces these hues with intricate detailing, ensuring an understated yet luxurious statement.

4.⁠ ⁠Sustainable and mindful fashion

With sustainability becoming a core value in fashion, SS’25 highlights the beauty of mindful craftsmanship. At Sunaina Khera, we emphasize handwork, ethical sourcing, and slow fashion, ensuring that every piece tells a story of artistry and care.

Spring/Summer 2025 is all about celebrating femininity with grace and ease. Whether it’s a floral embroidered saree, a pastel-hued lehenga, or a breezy silhouette, this season encourages effortless elegance with a conscious approach.