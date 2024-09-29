Menu Explore
Paris Fashion Week: Hermes Spring Summer 2025 show gets interrupted by animal rights activists

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Paris
Sep 29, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Check out the highlights from Hermes' Nadege Vanhee's Spring Summer 2025 show during the Paris Fashion Week.

For her spring-summer runway show, Hermes designer Nadege Vanhee sent out a parade of mesh crop tops and calfskin coats in tan hues on Saturday, a lineup that was briefly interrupted by three animal rights activists.

A protester holds a placard reading "Hermes stop exotic skin" as a model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. (REUTERS)
A protester holds a placard reading "Hermes stop exotic skin" as a model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. (REUTERS)

(Also Read | Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Loewe's twists on classic silhouettes to Schiaparelli's future vintage collection)

Protestor interrupts the Hermes show

The show was kicking off with a series of light, beige looks -- loose trousers, sheer tops and a suede coat cinched in the back -- when the first protestor from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) group burst on to the catwalk, wielding a sign calling for the label to stop using exotic skins.

She was wrestled out of a side door by security guards just before the next model arrived, dressed in a buttery leather bomber jacket paired with a high waisted culotte.

Security guards nabbed another protestor who jumped on the catwalk shortly after, rushing her out the same side door in time for the next look -- a sheer top in ivory that matched the model's trousers and handbag.

The parade continued, featuring long sheer skirts unzipped to the thighs, bright pink dresses and belted outerwear.

When a third protestor suddenly appeared, the audience gasped. Her appearance was also brief, and the show continued.

(Also Read | Paris Fashion Week: Balmain delivers unapologetically fused boldness; Gigi Hadid kicks off Rabanne Spring-Summer show)

It is not the first time PETA protestors have targeted the French label, known for its highly-coveted Birkin bags, with versions in exotic skins famous for fetching prices reaching as much as several hundred thousand dollars in auctions.

Paris Fashion Week, which started on September 23, features dozens of brands, including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Victoria Beckham, and wraps up on October 1.

PETA also targeted the Dior show earlier this week for the brand's use of feathers, with just one protestor very briefly entering the catwalk.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
