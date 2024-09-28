Gigi Hadid stumbles on runway at Vetements show; Anok Yai is runaway bride and Law Roach stuns at Paris Fashion Week

The Vetements Spring Summer 2025 showcase during the Paris Fashion Week was full of unique moments. The Swiss luxury fashion house presented its Ready-to-Wear collection on Friday with Gigi Hadid, Law Roach, Travis Scott, and Anok Yai walking the runway with other models - dressed in creations from the new collection. Here are some highlights from the show: Gigi Hadid, Anok Yai, and Law Roach walk for Vetements at Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid stumbles on the runway

Gigi Hadid stole the spotlight at the Vetements show in a DHL tape mini dress. The American model wore a strapless mini dress made out of courier service DHL tape wrapped around her body. She matched the look with yellow pumps featuring DHL patterns. Apart from her eye-catching dress, her little stumble on the runway caught the internet's attention.

A video shared by the fashion page ideservecouture shows Gigi stumbling on the runway during her ramp walk. The video begins with Gigi confidently walking down the ramp along with other models. However, her heel gets stuck in the carpet at one point, and she stumbles but quickly recovers. Netizens found the moments funny. One wrote, “Showing the clip with the stumble is so savage, I die.” Another wrote, “So bad she nearly fell.”

Anok Yai is Vetements ‘runaway’ bride

Reminding us of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's romantic flick by the same name, Anok Yai channelled ‘Runaway Bride’ on the runway. The model wore a white wedding gown featuring a layered ruffled, embroidered skirt, a bow-adorned corset bodice, and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The video from the Vetements showcase shows Anok running on the runway instead of walking like the other models.

Law Roach makes Paris Fashion Week runway debut

Known for styling Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Priyanka Chopra, Law Roach made his Paris runway debut on Friday. Vetements dressed the celebrity image architect in a black oversized trench featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, curved hem, and a plunging V neckline.

Law paired the coat with flared baggy pants of the same colour, a textured handbag, and a choker necklace. For glam, he chose glossy pink lips and matching eye shadow. Lastly, thigh-length cornrows added an edgy aesthetic to the runway look.