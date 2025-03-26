From Mermaidcore to Mircro French: 10 hottest summer 2025 nail trends that will upgrade your manicure game

Sun’s out, nails out! As summer 2025 approaches, it’s time to refresh your manicure game with the hottest nail trends of the season. From playful pastels to bold, futuristic designs, this year’s trends are all about vibrant colours, unique textures, and eye-catching details. Namika Kant, beauty expert at Envi Salons, shared with HT Lifestyle the best summer nail trends you’ll want to try this year. (Also read: Sadhana’s fringes to Dilip Kumar’s classic waves: 5 most iconic Bollywood hairstyles that shaped fashion trends ) Make a statement with these 10 jaw-dropping summer 2025 nail trends that are too pretty to ignore. (Pinterest)

1. Neon Chrome Nails

Chrome nails continue to dominate, but this summer, they’re getting a neon twist. Think electric blues, hot pinks, and lime greens with a mirror-like finish that reflects the summer sun beautifully.

2. Jelly Glazed Nails

Inspired by the Y2K era, translucent “jelly” nails with a glossy, syrup-like finish are making waves. Try them in juicy tangerine, bubblegum pink, or ocean blue for a fun, playful look.

3. Mocha Mousse Elegance

Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is influencing nail trends, too! This warm, creamy brown is perfect for those who prefer chic, understated nails with a summer-ready glow.

4. Aura Nails 2.0

Aura nails are evolving with pastel and neon gradients, creating a dreamy, airbrushed effect. Whether you opt for soft pink-to-peach blends or bold purple-to-green fades, this trend adds a mystical touch.

5. Mermaidcore Nails

Inspired by oceanic hues and pearlescent finishes, Mermaidcore nails bring in shimmering aquas, iridescent purples, and opalescent whites. Add seashell accents or holographic foil for an extra splash of magic.

6. Micro French Tips

The classic French manicure gets a modern update with super-thin, colourful tips. Swap white for neon yellow, coral, or sky blue to keep it fresh and summer-appropriate.

7. Textured Nail Art

This season is all about touchable textures, think 3D bubbles, matte-velvet finishes, and even sand-like grains. These unique details add a fun, avant-garde element to your nails.

8. Mismatched Mani

Why settle for one colour when you can mix and match? Alternate bold shades, patterns, or even different nail art designs on each finger for a playful, customised look.

9. Fruit-Inspired Nails

Citrus brights and tiny fruit decals are trending! From watermelon slices to zesty lemons, this fun, tropical-inspired nail art is perfect for beach days and summer vacations.

10. Glitter-Dipped Nails

Glitter isn’t just for the holidays! A soft, gradient glitter effect on pastel or nude nails creates a subtle, sun-kissed sparkle that’s perfect for summer evenings.