From Mermaidcore to Mircro French: 10 hottest summer 2025 nail trends that will upgrade your manicure game
Get ready to rock your nails this summer. From neon chrome to textured designs, here are the top nail trends of 2025 that you won’t want to miss.
Sun’s out, nails out! As summer 2025 approaches, it’s time to refresh your manicure game with the hottest nail trends of the season. From playful pastels to bold, futuristic designs, this year’s trends are all about vibrant colours, unique textures, and eye-catching details. Namika Kant, beauty expert at Envi Salons, shared with HT Lifestyle the best summer nail trends you’ll want to try this year. (Also read: Sadhana’s fringes to Dilip Kumar’s classic waves: 5 most iconic Bollywood hairstyles that shaped fashion trends )
1. Neon Chrome Nails
Chrome nails continue to dominate, but this summer, they’re getting a neon twist. Think electric blues, hot pinks, and lime greens with a mirror-like finish that reflects the summer sun beautifully.
2. Jelly Glazed Nails
Inspired by the Y2K era, translucent “jelly” nails with a glossy, syrup-like finish are making waves. Try them in juicy tangerine, bubblegum pink, or ocean blue for a fun, playful look.
3. Mocha Mousse Elegance
Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is influencing nail trends, too! This warm, creamy brown is perfect for those who prefer chic, understated nails with a summer-ready glow.
4. Aura Nails 2.0
Aura nails are evolving with pastel and neon gradients, creating a dreamy, airbrushed effect. Whether you opt for soft pink-to-peach blends or bold purple-to-green fades, this trend adds a mystical touch.
5. Mermaidcore Nails
Inspired by oceanic hues and pearlescent finishes, Mermaidcore nails bring in shimmering aquas, iridescent purples, and opalescent whites. Add seashell accents or holographic foil for an extra splash of magic.
6. Micro French Tips
The classic French manicure gets a modern update with super-thin, colourful tips. Swap white for neon yellow, coral, or sky blue to keep it fresh and summer-appropriate.
7. Textured Nail Art
This season is all about touchable textures, think 3D bubbles, matte-velvet finishes, and even sand-like grains. These unique details add a fun, avant-garde element to your nails.
8. Mismatched Mani
Why settle for one colour when you can mix and match? Alternate bold shades, patterns, or even different nail art designs on each finger for a playful, customised look.
9. Fruit-Inspired Nails
Citrus brights and tiny fruit decals are trending! From watermelon slices to zesty lemons, this fun, tropical-inspired nail art is perfect for beach days and summer vacations.
10. Glitter-Dipped Nails
Glitter isn’t just for the holidays! A soft, gradient glitter effect on pastel or nude nails creates a subtle, sun-kissed sparkle that’s perfect for summer evenings.
