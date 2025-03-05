Spring manicure trend alert: Get that squeaky clean look with the latest mani fad, soap nails!

What does Spring remind you of? Flowers, bright colours, the sun in your eye...the list goes on. If you've been struggling with the winter temperatures which just refuse to leave, prepping for your first manicure for Spring season will surely get you feeling all warm and fuzzy! Now on the fashion front, with every cyclical switch comes a whole new retinue of trends. For nails, as we wait for the more obvious tones and textures to trickle into the internet's conscience, the earliest kid on the block is probably already set up to be the least Spring-like. Yet somehow, it makes complete sense to get them before the temperatures soar. Should soap nails be your first Spring manicure?(Photos: Instagram/tombachik, InStyle)

Say hello to soap nails!

What are soap nails?

Think glossy, GLOSSY nails, with a milky undertone. That being said, asking your nail tech for a go at soap nails doesn't restrict you to just a plain white pop. Beiges, pinks and a few other neutral palette shades will still give you the same impact for your tips. What really makes these nails stand out, is a heightened emphasis on the top coat. It's giving endless lip gloss touch ups, but for your nails. The one-of-a-kind name for the mani trend then, is self-explanatory.

A pro-tip in this regard is ditching the almond, coffin and all adjacent sharp tip shapes. What soap nails promise to do for your hands in terms of finish, best stands accentuated with clean oval or rounded tips. Definitely consider the switch for a bit if you like your claws sharp and pointy.

Why should you consider getting them?

if you love the warm but forgiving weather and a happy explosion of colours when it comes to your Spring wardrobe, we can already tell it's going to be a bright, bright Spring for you. And while there's nothing quite like a pop of brightness on the tips, it can often end up dictating your sartorial picks. To avoid the clash, soap nails are actually the perfect muted finish allowing you to go as crazy as you'd like with the choice of colours for your everyday fits. It's definitely something worth considering!

Ready to get them tips squeaky clean?