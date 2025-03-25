Sadhana’s fringes to Dilip Kumar’s classic waves: 5 most iconic Bollywood hairstyles that shaped fashion trends

Bollywood has always been a powerhouse of fashion inspiration, and its iconic hairstyles have played a major role in shaping trends. Be it Meena Kumari's rippling tresses in Pakeezah, Sharmila Tagore's bouffant in multiple films or Rekha's long plaits in Khoobsurat, cinematic hairstyles have often sparked trends. Fashion evolution in Bollywood: Iconic hairstyles that shaped trends through the decades. (Instagram)

Here's a look at five iconic Bollywood hairstyles that not only made a statement on-screen but also became a sensation in the world of fashion. (Also read: Beyond the traditional tux: Modern wedding attire trends for grooms in 2025 )

1. Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's histrionics have influenced generations of actors, but his hairstyle also sets the tone for a carefully tousled, casual look for future stars. The singular curl on the forehead of the tragedy king even inspired a song in BR Chopra's Naya Daur and became his signature style. Whether he was playing flamboyant comedy heroes or a heartbroken Devdas, his abundant, wavy hair with a side parting and a fluttering curl stole the show except when he played rustic characters in films like 'Ganga Jamuna' and 'Gopi' and changed his look accordingly.

2. Zeenat Aman

Like Ali MacGraw in Love Story (1970), Zeenat Aman in Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973) defined the seventies with her cool sartorial sense and glossy, poker-straight hair with a middle parting. In fact, Zeenat wore oversized glasses just like Ali MacGraw in her breakout role as a flower child in Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971.

She brought a minimalistic style to the big screen at a time when bouffant and oversized curls were the norm. Her peer in that era, Parveen Babi, also had stunning, glossy, straight hair, which became integral to her bohemian image.

3. Sadhana

When debutant Sadhana was chosen to play the lead in 1960's Love in Simla, her forehead was deemed to be too broad. Finally, director RK Nayyar decided to give her a fringe just like Audrey Hepburn and the rest is history. The 'Sadhana cut' became a rage and the actor became one of the most enduring style icons.

Some other styles that became synonymous with certain stars were Jennifer Aniston's layered 'Rachel cut' in the nineties and Amitabh Bachchan's signature sideburns and softly structured hair designed by the late stylist Hakim Kairanvi.

4. Saif Ali Khan

If there's one star who has seamlessly transitioned from the '90s to now without missing a beat, it's Saif Ali Khan. Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar, who has styled Saif for Laal Kaptan and the upcoming series Jewel Thief, tells HT Lifestyle that the suave actor is always open to fresh perspectives in hair design, both on and off-screen.

Saif's multiple avatars in Jewel Thief have already sparked curiosity, and Darshan believes his panache and constant evolution keep him ahead of style trends. The designer also sees the same adventurous spirit in Ibrahim Ali Khan, with whom he has collaborated on a few upcoming projects.

5. Ranveer Singh

A mercurial star who defies norms sets trends and pushes boundaries as a style icon is Ranveer Singh. Darshan, who has collaborated with Ranveer for over a decade on films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Kill Dil, and 83, as well as on numerous ad campaigns and red carpet looks, says the actor fully immerses himself in every character he portrays. Their close collaboration and creative synergy have resulted in many unforgettable looks, from buzz cuts and flowing locks to braided ponies and slicked-back retro styles, each making a bold statement.