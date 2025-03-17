Beyond the traditional tux: Modern wedding attire trends for grooms in 2025

Step aside, traditional tux! In 2025, grooms are reinventing wedding style with bold, fresh looks that break all the rules. Imagine swapping the classic black for a velvet blazer in rich burgundy, a pastel suit with subtle pinstripes, or even mixing and matching separates for that cool, trendy look. In 2025, grooms are moving away from traditional tuxedos to showcase personal style with bold colours and unique fabrics.(Instagram)

Discover the hottest wedding trends for grooms in 2025 and transform your big day into an unforgettable celebration as unique as your love story.

Modern wedding attire trends for grooms

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhruv Sehgal, celebrity fashion Designer, shared, “In 2025, grooms are moving away from the traditional black tuxedo, opting for wedding attire that showcases their personal style. Bold colours are in, with rich shades like emerald green, teal, burgundy, and mustard yellow taking centre stage.”

"Textured fabrics add interest, with velvet and wool jacquards being popular choices. Suit styles are also evolving. Double-breasted jackets are making a comeback, offering a sophisticated look, while boxy silhouettes with slightly oversized blazers and relaxed trousers provide a more modern and comfortable option, especially for less formal weddings,"explains Dhruv.

Signature accessories and coordinated couple looks

Talking about styling and accessorise, he added, “Personalised accessories, like embroidered pocket squares, custom cufflinks, and unique lapel pins, allow grooms to express their individuality. While some embrace personalised details, a minimalist approach to accessories is also trending. Finally, coordinated looks for couples are becoming more common, with matching colours or shared design elements creating a unified and stylish aesthetic. Some couples even choose themed attire to align with their wedding's overall theme.”

"This shift away from the uniform black tuxedo reflects a broader trend of personalisation and self-expression in weddings. Grooms are no longer content to blend into the background; they want to stand out and showcase their unique personalities. This desire for individuality is driving the exploration of bolder colours, more interesting fabrics, and contemporary silhouettes," says Dhruv.

He adds, "The rise of personalised accessories allows grooms to add subtle yet meaningful touches to their attire, while the trend towards coordinated looks for couples highlights the importance of shared style and a unified aesthetic. Ultimately, the modern groom's attire in 2025 is all about celebrating personal style and creating a memorable look that reflects the couple's unique vision for their special day."