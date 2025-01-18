Decoding saree trends for 2025: 7 styles that are going to be hot and happening in the world of drapes

Sarees are a symbol of elegance and tradition in India and they continue to evolve, blending classic designs with modern trends. From Bandhani to metallic and pastel silk to organza, 2025 will bring a mix of timeless beauty and contemporary flair. Jaya Saha, Co-founder of Huts and Looms, shared with HT Lifestyle the top saree trends for 2025 that deserve a place in your wardrobe. (Also read: Hottest saree trends of 2024: Top styles, fabrics and drapes to elevate your look ) Explore the top saree styles of 2025: From floral motifs to metallic elegance.(Instagram)

1. Tissue silk sarees

Tissue silk sarees continue to maintain their reputation as one of the most delicate and elegant options for special occasions. These exquisitely textured sarees offer a new take on femininity. They are perfect for nighttime parties or holiday events because of the delicate shine and translucent nature of tissue silk, which offers a layer of sophistication.

The Kota tissue and Maheshwari sarees are particularly notable among the different varieties of tissue silk sarees. Rajasthani-made Kota tissue sarees are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and distinctive feel. On the other hand, Maheshwari tissue silk sarees combine classic designs with lightweight comfort.

2. Silk sarees

With its traditional beauty and contemporary touch, silk sarees will continue to leave a big impression in 2025. While lighter silk textiles are becoming more and more popular for semi-formal and informal events, traditional handwoven silks like Banarasi, Tussar, and Kanjivaram will continue to be a mainstay for weddings and formal celebrations.

The combination of modern motifs and ancient weaving methods will distinguish silk sarees in 2025. Silk sarees are gaining new life because of creative borderwork and geometric and floral designs. Additionally, brides are increasingly choosing pastel colours like blush pink, lavender, and mint green since they provide a more delicate, subtle substitute for the traditional, striking hues that are frequently used at weddings.

3. Organza sarees

These days, organza sarees are very popular in the bridal fashion business. The thin, translucent sheen of this fabric exudes elegance and sophistication. For brides and bridesmaids seeking an elegant yet comfortable saree for the big day, organza is an appealing choice due to its lightweight nature. Organza sarees, which have their origins in Europe, combine ancient Indian traditions with European appeal to offer a unique combination that is both timeless and modern.

4. Mulmul cotton sarees

In 2025, comfort and sustainability will also be major themes, in contrast to the glam-heavy ones. Mulmul cotton sarees are a popular option for people who want to blend comfort and style because of their breathable qualities and light texture. These sarees feel soft against the skin and are perfect for long-term wear in warm, humid weather. One of the key features of mulmul cotton sarees is hand-block printing, which shows elaborate patterns and Indian creativity. Because they support eco-friendly design choices, these sarees have come to stand for sustainability.

5. Metallic sarees

For those who love a bit of drama, metallic sarees are the ultimate choice. The bold, shimmering metallic threads in gold, silver, and bronze are catching attention on runways and red carpets. These sarees can be worn for a variety of glamorous occasions, from weddings to corporate events, adding a futuristic yet regal touch to the classic saree.

The key to wearing metallic sarees in 2025 is to keep accessories to a minimum. A sleek metallic saree speaks volumes on its own. These sarees can come with metallic threadwork, foil prints, or a combination of both. When styled with minimalist jewellery, they can make a bold statement without looking overwhelming.

6. Bandhani sarees

Bandhani sarees, which are known for their exquisite tie-dye designs, have a strong cultural connection to India. The distinctive designs, which are typically in vivid hues, are ideal for festive events. They come in a range of materials like silk, chiffon, and georgette, skillfully combine traditional artistry with modern sensibilities. These sarees offer a flexible choice that works well for a variety of occasions.

7. Floral embroidery sarees

Floral embroidery on sarees is another design that is expected to be very popular in 2025. Flower embroidery adds a beautiful and elegant touch to any fabric, whether it's satin or chiffon. These sarees are versatile and appropriate for both daytime and evening events. The rich, vibrant flower motifs add depth and texture, turning an otherwise simple saree into a work of art.