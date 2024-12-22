Hottest saree trends of 2024: Top styles, fabrics and drapes to elevate your look

Saree trends are constantly evolving, with fresh designs and styles making waves on fashion runways and being flaunted by celebrities. With the festive and wedding seasons in full swing, staying updated on the hottest saree styles is essential to turn heads and make a statement. Check out the top saree trends of the season for a perfect fashionista look.(Instagra,m)

If you're unsure about what to wear, HT Digital has reached out to industry experts to bring you the latest saree trends and help you revamp your wardrobe effortlessly. (Also read: Top menswear fashion trends that dominated 2024: Eclectic grandpa style, refined streetwear, bold prints and more )

Standout saree trends this season

"This season, the spotlight is on reinterpreting the saree for modern wardrobes. There's a growing love for pre-draped sarees; another trend is mixing and matching elements—styling sarees with structured blouses, bralettes, or even capes for a bold and contemporary look," says Khushi Shah Creative Director Shanti Banaras.

Adding to this, designer Archana Jaju highlights the practicality of these trends. "Pre-draped sarees are a standout trend this season, especially for destination weddings. They are easy to style, offering a seamless blend of tradition and convenience. This makes them perfect for modern celebrations where comfort and elegance are key."

Trending saree fabrics

"Lightweight fabrics like organza and silk-cotton blends are dominating for their comfort and versatility. Banarasi silk remains a timeless classic, but it's being presented in new ways, with softer textures and pastel hues taking centre stage," says Khushi.

Archana shared, "Handloom silks continue to dominate with new and creative variations. These fabrics bring together tradition and innovation, making them a versatile choice for various occasions. Their timeless appeal resonates with both classic and contemporary styles."

New colour trends in sarees

"The colour palette this season is very versatile. While soft pastels like powder blue, blush pink, and mint green remain favourites for daytime celebrations, rich, opulent tones like emerald green, deep maroon, and sapphire blue are perfect for evening affairs. Metallic accents, particularly antique gold and silver, are adding a touch of glamour to both contemporary and traditional sarees," notes Khushi.

Archana further elaborates, "Mustard has become a favourite this season, particularly for pre-wedding festivities. Its vibrant yet earthy tone makes it perfect for celebratory events. The shade pairs beautifully with intricate embroidery and detailing."

Reinvention of traditional prints

Khushi highlights, “Traditional prints like Ajrakh and Bandhani are undergoing a beautiful transformation. Ajrakh, with its earthy tones and geometric patterns, is being paired with lighter fabrics like chiffon and organza, making it more wearable and contemporary. Bandhani, on the other hand, is moving beyond the classic tie-dye look; it's now being seen in monochrome palettes, ombré effects, and even with metallic threadwork.”

Archana highlights another trend, saying, "Traditional prints are evolving, but hand-painted Kalamkari has taken centre stage in our collections. The intricate, conceptual art makes each saree unique and meaningful. It has become a top choice for pre-wedding festivities, blending heritage with contemporary aesthetics."

Bollywood's influence on saree styling

"Bollywood celebrities are redefining saree styling by blending tradition with modernity. From pairing sarees with statement blouses and belts to experimenting with minimalist accessories, they are making sarees more versatile. Their looks inspire women to embrace sarees in new, exciting ways," says Khushi.

Archana adds, "Bollywood celebrities are giving sarees a whole new vibe. From Deepika Padukone's bold, structured sarees to Alia Bhatt's minimalist yet chic looks, they are making the saree look relevant for every occasion. Whether it's pairing a saree with a statement belt or opting for sleek hairstyles and minimal accessories."

Latest trends in saree draping

Khushi notes, “Draping styles are where the creativity truly shines this season. The belt-draped saree is a favourite, adding structure and modernity. Cape sarees, where a sheer cape replaces the pallu. Also the dhoti-style drapes or pairing sarees with trousers instead of petticoats are in fashion. These styles allow wearers to express their personal style while embracing the timeless allure of a saree.”

Archana highlights how innovation is key to keeping sarees relevant. "This season, the focus is on merging tradition with experimentation in draping styles. Layered drapes with contrasting fabrics or adding structured elements like pleated pallu styles are gaining traction. These new approaches allow sarees to stand out as bold fashion statements while maintaining their traditional charm."