Top menswear fashion trends that dominated 2024: Eclectic grandpa style, refined streetwear, bold prints and more

The world of men's fashion is in a perpetual state of transformation, providing an abundance of possibilities for exploration and experimentation. Each passing year brings new styles, colours, and silhouettes to the fore that reshape the dynamics of men's fashion and offer a glimpse into something new and exciting. Check out key trends that shaped men’s fashion this year.(Instagram)

This year, the trends have been all about embracing modern elegance and reimagining timeless pieces with creativity, all while expressing one's unique sense of style. Chetan Siyal, men's fashion expert and founding team member of Snitch, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the standout trends that have seized the spotlight in the realm of men's fashion in 2024. (Also read: Grooms get ready for wedding season! Ditch boring kurtas and elevate your look with these 5 top fashion trends of 2024 )

1. Classic tailoring with modern twists

The year going by has witnessed the revival of classic, traditional silhouettes with some modern, innovative twists. Renowned designers have been breathing new life into the traditional art of tailoring, bringing back sharp lines, structured shoulders, and impeccably tailored pieces. Relaxed fits have taken the centre stage, with oversized blazers, wide-leg trousers and other baggy, innovative ensembles gracing the runways of several top fashion houses. Leading brands have elegantly paired double-breasted jackets with open-collar shirts, merging formality with a relaxed and casual aesthetic.

This blend of formal and casual elements provides a fresh take on classic suiting, giving it a modern and edgy feel that makes it suitable for a variety of occasions. This captivating trend not only prioritizes comfort in modern fashion, but also reinforces the eternal appeal of classic menswear, ensuring its everlasting relevance in the world of style.

2. Refined streetwear

The year 2024 has seen streetwear evolve into a more sophisticated realm, ushering in a significant shift in the world of men's fashion. The fusion of comfort and elegance gave rise to a new trend known as Refined Streetwear, which offers a fresh and modern take on classic street style. By striking the perfect balance between casual and dressed-up, this trend is all about creating a look that is effortlessly cool and stylish. Oversized hoodies, T-shirts, cargo pants, baggy trousers and high-quality sneakers have been the key staples of this trend, offering a relaxed and comfortable aesthetic with a touch of luxury.

The key to pulling off refined streetwear has been to keep it simple and understated. Mixing casual elements like graphic tees, hoodies and sneakers with tailored pieces like blazers and trousers has helped create a balanced, refined and stylish look. Also, importantly, experimenting with proportions is essential to embodying a street-chic style and exuding a more elevated streetwear vibe.

3. Eclectic grandpa trend

Another standout trend that became a dominant force in men's fashion this year is the Eclectic grandpa trend. Popularised by fashion icons like Harry Styles, this trend is about embracing relaxed, heritage-inspired elegance that evokes a coastal, lived-in feel. With a nod to days past, this nostalgic style shines a spotlight on vintage-inspired pieces such as vibrant knitwear, high-waisted trousers, and timeless tweed accessories.

High-waisted trousers add a touch of old-school charm to any look, and tweed accessories such as hats and scarves exude a touch of refined elegance. The beauty of this trend lies in its ability to mix and match different textures, patterns and colours, allowing men to express their individuality and creativity through their fashion choices. Designers have been perfectly capturing this trend by flawlessly blending modern and vintage elements to deliver a unique and refreshing take on classic menswear.

4. Bold colours and prints

The year 2024 is also seeing a resurgence of bold prints and patterns in men's fashion. From vibrant florals to eye-catching graphic designs and geometric prints, men are embracing lively options to inject fun and dynamism into their wardrobe choices. Floral prints are not just limited to shirts and jackets but are also being incorporated into accessories for a refreshing touch.

Animal prints such as snake, leopard and zebra have also made their way into the modern man's wardrobe, adding an instant dose of style and personality to their look. Moreover, men are boldly embracing striking colours like electric blue and neon green to make a statement in their fashion choices.

Whether it's abright floral jacket or a pair of patterned trousers, statement pieces are being used to make a sartorial impact. Pairing printed pieces with neutral basics is a great way to let the print take center stage and create a cohesive look. Certainly, men's fashion is breaking free from the ordinary and has never been more exciting.