Top streetwear trends in India 2024: Cargo pants, oversized blazers to cultural fabrics, how to rock the hottest styles

Streetwear in 2024 is all about blending the past with the future, bringing back iconic elements with a fresh, modern twist. From daring designs to sustainable choices, this year's trends are all about making a bold statement. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hara Pranay Surapaneni, fashion expert and founder of clothing brand Journal by Pranay, reveals the top streetwear trends taking over India and shares expert tips on how to style them. In 2024, Indian streetwear combines cultural pride with innovative designs.(Instagram)

Streetwear fashion in India

"We Indians have always been great at embracing global trends and making them our own. Looking at the street fashion scene today, one thing is clear: Indian youth are not just following streetwear trends, they are owning them—and doing so in style. Streetwear in India has evolved from being just a fashion trend to a cultural movement, with everyone—regardless of age, gender, or size—actively participating. The result is Indian urban streets bursting with colours, quirky prints, and unusual silhouettes, all layered with statement accessories. What’s common among all these looks is the way they seamlessly blend global aesthetics with local influences," says Hara Pranay.

He added, "While we dig deep into the concept of streetwear fashion, it’s obvious that streetwear is much more than “different clothing” or a “new trend”. It need not always be characterised by the radium pop colours or mismatching sneakers with oversized loose pants, as it is widely misinterpreted. It often resonates with an idea or a belief with which people align. Streetwear visually communicates and expresses one’s individuality or mood, with comfort taking centre stage. This uniqueness made street fashion the quicksand that can accommodate anyone in it, be it a person sitting at their favourite cafe sipping coffee in leisure or a rebel voicing out a serious opinion on a burning topic."

What are the top streetwear trends in 2024

When looking at the trends in streetwear style in India and where it is heading, Pranav shares, “We can easily notice the prominence of Indian cultural pride and native roots making a fresh and futuristic impact.” A wide array of historical Indian craft practices, like tribal arts of Madhubani and Pattachitra, hand embroideries, and hand block prints, are making their way onto gender-neutral shirts, oversized bomber jackets, cargo pants, and heavy T-shirts, along with vibrant bags and shoes. “It’s a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity,” says Pranav.

He further adds, “With the increasing number of consumers making conscious and eco-friendly choices, brands are shifting their focus to include natural fabrics, recycled materials, ethical wage practices, and upcycling methods.” Brands are also regularly assessing their carbon footprint, a change Pranav believes is vital for a sustainable future.

For those navigating these trends, he suggests, “One style advice that can be universally applied is to look within your wardrobe to find interesting ways to layer your outfits to suit the mood of the day.” Whether it’s pairing a metallic jacket with an earthy-toned cotton shirt or a bold graphic-printed tee with minimalistic pants and vintage-inspired sneakers, Pranav emphasises the importance of personalisation in style.

Future of streetwear in India

With creative minds shaping the future of streetwear in India, Pranav points out, “A new style language is constantly running the show.” He observes the effortless pairing of traditional Indian garments like saris over sneakers or dhoti and kurta with funky pop prints as prime examples of how streetwear is evolving. Pranav concludes, “With an overwhelming number of brands to choose from, from homegrown labels voicing the Indian story to fast fashion and international fashion houses looking through a local lens, consumers now have a wide range of options.” And, “If nothing aligns with their voice, there’s always DIY,” he adds, encouraging people to take fashion into their own hands.