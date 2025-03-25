Salman Khan's Sikander kurta a hit before Eid 2025: Here's how to copy his black ethnic look with embroidery

Days to go before Salman Khan's Sikander hits the theatres, an attire he dons in a song is already a hit among the youths. An almost jostle-like hankering has pervaded the markets before Eid 2025 for the black embroidered kurta-pyjama the actor wears in the film's Zohra Zabeen song with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will hit the screens on March 30, while Eid may be announced on March 31 or April 1, depending on the moon's sighting. Also read | Zohra Jabeen: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘sizzling chemistry’ in Sikandar song wins hearts Salman Khan was seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikander song Zohra Zabeen.

Salman Khan's festive kurta inspires fans

Faheem of SM Collections located in the Chitli Qabar area of ​​Old Delhi, said an attire similar to the one Salman Khan is seen wearing in the song has flown off the shelves within days. Hallowed by the stardust as it were, the kurta-pyjama is being sold at a premium price of ₹2,800, as against ₹1,000-1,500, the usual price for this type of clothing.

Mohammad Salman, another shopkeeper from Matia Mahal of the same area, says the fabric of the kurta-pyjama with the Pakistani embroidery is also a rage. The fabric is made in Surat of Gujarat, but due to its embroidery it is known as 'Pakistani', he said. The cloth is priced at anything between ₹1,000-1,500 and is available in many colours and designs.

Most Muslim men wear kurta-pyjama during the special namaz on Eid. This is the reason why different designs and varieties of this traditional dress dominate the markets around the festival. Due to high demand, most tailors have stopped taking new orders for stitching, opening an opportunity for readymade kurta-pyjamas. Naveed, who runs a tailoring shop in Jafrabad, said, "We have to complete all the orders two days before Eid because we and our artisans also have to celebrate Eid."

All the same, Raees Ahmed, who runs a tailoring shop in Maujpur's Vijay Park area, is still taking new orders. Ahmed has employed seven more artisans, who are working 14 to 16 hours a day to complete orders. It takes about three hours to stitch a kurta-pyjama, he said.

Altamash, who runs an online and offline business of readymade kurtas and pyjamas in Jafrabad, said he is getting more than 120 online orders every day and has been selling 60-65 of them off his shop.

How to recreate Salman's look

For Eid celebrations, a black kurta with embroidery, like Salman's, is a stylish and elegant choice for men. Here are some tips to consider:

⦿ Opt for intricate embroidery: Look for kurtas with intricate embroidery patterns, such as floral motifs, geometric designs, or Arabic calligraphy ¹.

⦿ Choose the right fabric: Select a kurta made from a comfortable and breathable fabric, such as cotton, silk, or linen ¹.

⦿ Pair with contrasting pants: Pair your black kurta with contrasting pants, such as white, beige, or light gray, to create a stylish contrast ¹.

⦿ Add a waistcoat or jacket: Consider adding a waistcoat or jacket to your outfit to add a touch of elegance and sophistication ¹.

⦿ Accessories matter: Complete your outfit with accessories such as a traditional hat, a scarf, or a pair of elegant shoes