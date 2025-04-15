A cleansing balm or a makeup remover? It's both! A makeup remover that removes dirt and makeup effectively; Top 8 picks

If you have never heard of cleansing balms until now, you're missing out on one of the most essential and effective makeup essential. Rather, cleansing balms are one of the most effective ways to get rid of makeup and dirt. In simple words, a cleansing balm is an oil-based cleanser that melts away makeup, sunscreen, and excess oils on your skin. Best cleansing balms

When massaged in, a cleansing balm turns your skin into a silky oil, then emulsifies (turns milky) with water, lifting away impurities without stripping your skin's natural oil. So, ditch your regular makeup remover and bring home these cleansing balms for a soft, supple skin.

Watch as your makeup disappears in seconds with e.l.f. SKIN's Holy Hydration Cleansing Balm, no tugging, no residue, just silky softness. This cleansing balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides that hydrates your skin while cleansing, leaving it nourished and refreshed. Scoop, massage, rinse—and glow, be it your waterproof mascara or long-wear foundation, this balm tackles it all. Your skin will feel clean but never stripped. Ready for your skincare ritual to feel like a spa moment? Try this gentle, holy-grail balm today!

Specifications Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, Sunflower seed oil Texture: Soft balm-to-oil formula Usage: Daily, AM or PM Removes: Waterproof and long-wear makeup Packaging: 2 oz (56 g) twist-off jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Vegan: Yes Fragrance: Fragrance-free Dermatologist Tested: Yes Click Here to Buy e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Face Cleanser & Makeup Remover, Infused with Hyaluronic Acid to Hydrate Skin

Farmacy’s Clearly Clean Balm is your go-to option for a gentle but mighty cleanse. Watch your makeup melt away with this fragrance-free, sensitive-skin-friendly balm that turns from solid to silky oil upon contact. Infused with the goodness of sunflower and ginger root oil plus turmeric, this balm nourishes while dissolving dirt and grime. Say goodbye to clogged pores and hello to that fresh-faced feeling. Massage it in and rinse away impurities for clean, calm skin.

Specifications Skin Type: Sensitive, dry, normal, combination Key Ingredients: Sunflower oil, Turmeric, Ginger root oil Texture: Solid balm that transforms to oil Usage: Daily, first cleanse Removes: Long-wear makeup, sunscreen Packaging: 3.4 oz (100 ml) jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Fragrance: Fragrance-free Vegan: No (contains beeswax) Allergy Tested: Yes Click Here to Buy Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, 50ml

Experience the power of double cleansing in one luxurious step with Aprilskin’s Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Balm. Enriched with beta-carotene-rich carrot complex and antimicrobial IPMP, this balm glides on to dissolve stubborn makeup and impurities while helping calm troubled skin. Starts this as a balm and see it melting into a soothing oil—no greasy residue, just fresh, balanced skin. If you want clean, clarified pores without the harsh rub, this balm’s for you.

Specifications Skin Type: Oily, acne-prone, combination Key Ingredients: Carrot complex, IPMP (Isopropylmethylphenol), Tocopherol Texture: Balm-to-oil transformation Usage: Nightly cleansing routine Removes: Heavy makeup, excess sebum Packaging: 3.38 oz (100 g) jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Fragrance: Mild natural scent Non-Comedogenic: Yes Vegan: Yes Click Here to Buy Aprilskin Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Double Cleansing Makeup Remover Oil Balm | Vegan | Blackheads Care| Non-comedogenic | Korean Makeup Cleanser | Korean Skin Care | Kbeauty | 3.04 fl.oz

Say goodbye to pollution and impurities with THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Balm. This powerful cleansing balm targets urban pollutants, SPF, and makeup in one smooth scoop. Packed with moringa and green tea, this cleansing balm detoxifies your skin while maintaining your skin’s moisture barrier. Ideal for sensitive skin types, it leaves your face refreshed—not tight or dry. Melt, massage, and marvel at the clean glow it brings.

Specifications Skin Type: All skin types, especially urban-stressed skin Key Ingredients: Moringa seed extract, Green tea, Centella Asiatica Texture: Rich balm-to-oil formula Usage: PM cleansing Removes: Makeup, sunscreen, pollution particles Packaging: 3.5 oz (100 g) jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Dermatologist Tested Yes Vegan: Yes Fragrance: Subtle herbal scent Click Here to Buy THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm (90 ml) | Gentle Makeup Remover For All Skin Types | k beauty, korean skincare products

Want your skin to feel clean and cushioned at the same time? Let this balm be the start of your skin’s healing journey. Doctor Althea’s Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm offers a spa-like cleanse that transforms with your skin. This luxurious balm gently exfoliates while melting away every trace of makeup and dirt. Made with plant-based oils and skin-calming botanicals, this balm nurtures as it cleanses, no dryness, just dewy softness. The buttery texture of this balm turns into a silky oil, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications Skin Type: Sensitive, normal, dry Key Ingredients: Shea butter, Chamomile, Rice bran oil Texture: Soft balm with smooth exfoliating feel Usage: Evening routine Removes: Waterproof makeup, pollutants Packaging: 3.38 oz (100 ml) tub Cruelty-Free: Yes vegan: Yes Hypoallergenic: Yes Fragrance: Light floral Click Here to Buy Doctor Altheeaa Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm 1.69 Fl Oz (50 ml) Hygenic One-Step Makeup Cleansing Oil with Madecassoside | Non-Greasy Sorbet Texture | Soothing for All Skin Types

Tired of harsh cleansers? Time to switch to a gentler, glow-giving solution. Let your skin breathe again with Quench’s Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm. This K-beauty wonder melts makeup and grime in seconds while infusing your skin with nourishing botanicals. Formulated with cherry blossom and sea buckthorn, this balm not only deep cleanse but also boosts radiance and hydration. The balm-to-oil texture feels dreamy, leaving no residue, just soft, supple skin.

Specifications Skin Type: Dry, normal, dull Key Ingredients: Cherry blossom extract, Sea buckthorn oil, Vitamin E Texture: Smooth balm-to-oil Usage: Daily PM cleanser Removes: Heavy makeup, SPF Packaging: 3.38 oz (100 g) jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Fragrance: Mild fruity floral Vegan: Yes Free From: Parabens, sulfates, mineral oil Click Here to Buy Quench Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm with Salicylic acid & Cherry Blossom, Gentle Makeup Remover Balm-Oil-Milk Texture, Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen, Made in Korea 50ml

Want a calm cleanse that works and comforts? This one’s got you covered. If your skin craves calm, meet Solved Labs CalmBalm. This ultra-silky cleansing balm is designed for sensitive, reactive skin, removing makeup and stress in one soothing swipe. Packed with centella, chamomile, and jojoba oil, this balm hydrates as it purifies, leaving your face balanced and serene. No tugging, no sting—just soft, clean skin ready for rest. This balm is more than a cleanser—it’s a moment of zen.

Specifications Skin Type: Sensitive, reactive, normal Key Ingredients: Centella Asiatica, Chamomile, Jojoba oil Texture: Silky balm-to-oil formula Usage: Evening skincare routine Removes: All makeup types, excess oil Packaging: 3.3 oz (95 g) jar Cruelty-Free: Yes Fragrance: Fragrance-free Vegan: Yes pH-balanced: Yes Click Here to Buy Solved Labs CalmBalm Silken Cleansing Balm | Ectoin, Cica, and Ceramides | Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen | Gently purifies pores with its deep-cleansing | Non Comedogenic | 50g | Blue

Sensitive skin? The INKEY List’s Oat Cleansing Balm is your gentle warrior. Rich and comforting, this cleansing balm breaks down makeup, SPF, and dirt while soothing with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal. It’s thick, nourishing, and perfect for dry or irritated skin days. Massage it on, rinse or remove with a warm cloth, and enjoy a calm, clean complexion. It’s the hug your skin didn’t know it needed.

Specifications Skin Type: Sensitive, dry, irritated Key Ingredients: Oat kernel oil, Colloidal oatmeal Texture: Thick balm, melts into oil Usage: Daily cleansing Removes: Makeup, SPF, impurities Packaging: 5 oz (150 ml) tube Cruelty-Free: Yes Fragrance: Fragrance-free Vegan: Yes Dermatologist Recommended: Yes Click Here to Buy The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm, Removes Makeup and Cleanse Sensitive Skin 150ml

Top three features of cleansing balms:

Best Cleansing Balms Texture Usage Best For e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm Silky balm that melts into oil Removes makeup & hydrates; rinse-off Budget-friendly, daily use, all skin types Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm Lightweight sorbet-like balm Gently massages into skin to remove makeup & SPF Sensitive skin, fragrance-free seekers Aprilskin Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Cleansing Balm Soft oil-balm hybrid Double cleansing formula; rinses clean Acne-prone skin, reducing excess sebum THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Cleansing Balm Creamy balm-to-oil Targets pollutants and makeup; rinse with water Urban dwellers, anti-pollution skincare Doctor Altheeaa Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm Balm with fine exfoliating grains Massage + mild physical exfoliation; rinse off Dull skin, gentle exfoliation needed Quench Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm Luxurious buttery balm Melts dirt, makeup, sunscreen; gentle wipe or rinse Dry, sensitive skin; deep but non-stripping cleanse Solved Labs CalmBalm Silken Cleansing Balm Silky-smooth, non-greasy balm Massage & rinse; calming effect Red, irritated or reactive skin The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm Thick balm that melts with warmth Massage and remove with warm water Dry, irritated skin; barrier-supportive cleansing

FAQ for cleansing balm What is a cleansing balm? A cleansing balm is a solid-to-oil cleanser that melts upon contact with the skin. It's designed to gently remove makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils.

Who should use a cleansing balm? Cleansing balms are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, and acne-prone skin. They're especially great for those who wear makeup or sunscreen daily.

Do I need to double cleanse after using a cleansing balm? If you’re wearing heavy makeup or sunscreen, following up with a gentle water-based cleanser is recommended. For light cleansing, the balm alone may be enough.

Will a cleansing balm clog my pores? Most high-quality cleansing balms are non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores. Look for ingredients that suit your skin type, and always patch-test if you’re unsure.

Can I use a cleansing balm every day? Yes! Cleansing balms are gentle enough for daily use, especially in your evening skincare routine.

