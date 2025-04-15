Menu Explore
A cleansing balm or a makeup remover? It's both! A makeup remover that removes dirt and makeup effectively; Top 8 picks

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 15, 2025 04:00 PM IST

A cleansing balm is an effective and gentle way to get rid of dirt and makeup, keeping your skin nourished. Here are our top 8 picks.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Face Cleanser & Makeup Remover, Infused with Hyaluronic Acid to Hydrate Skin

Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, 50ml

₹2,385

Aprilskin Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Double Cleansing Makeup Remover Oil Balm | Vegan | Blackheads Care| Non-comedogenic | Korean Makeup Cleanser | Korean Skin Care | Kbeauty | 3.04 fl.oz

₹1,744

THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm (90 ml) | Gentle Makeup Remover For All Skin Types | k beauty, korean skincare products

₹2,399

Doctor Altheeaa Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm 1.69 Fl Oz (50 ml) Hygenic One-Step Makeup Cleansing Oil with Madecassoside | Non-Greasy Sorbet Texture | Soothing for All Skin Types

₹2,299

Quench Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm with Salicylic acid & Cherry Blossom, Gentle Makeup Remover Balm-Oil-Milk Texture, Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen, Made in Korea 50ml

₹627

Solved Labs CalmBalm Silken Cleansing Balm | Ectoin, Cica, and Ceramides | Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen | Gently purifies pores with its deep-cleansing | Non Comedogenic | 50g | Blue

₹629

The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm, Removes Makeup and Cleanse Sensitive Skin 150ml

₹2,449

Real Techniques Real Clean Face Erase Makeup Removing Balm, Hydrating Makeup Cleansing Balm, Remove Stubborn Makeup, Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizes

₹1,159

Deconstruct Soothing Makeup Cleansing Balm|Contains 0.1% Bisabolol&1% Oats Oil|Gentle Makeup Remover|For Normal,Dry,Combination Skin|Removes Excess Oil&Dirt,Detoxifies&Clear Pores|For Men&Women|50G

₹314

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Cleansing Balm | For Clean, Smooth & Dewy Skin | Makeup Remover Balm |Non Greasy Makeup Cleanser Face Scrub | Cleanses Dirt, Makeup & Sunscreen | For All Skin Types | 70ml

₹429

Earth Rhythm Matcha Green Tea Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm | Cleanse Makeup, Removes Excess Oil & Dirt, Detoxifies & Clear Pores | For All Skin Type | Men & Women – 40g

₹319

Pilgrim French Red Vine Supermelt Cleansing Balm 50gm | Makeup remover cleansing balm for face | Removes Waterproof Makeup | Deeply Cleanses | Hydrates & Nourishes skin | For All Skin Type |

₹333

If you have never heard of cleansing balms until now, you're missing out on one of the most essential and effective makeup essential. Rather, cleansing balms are one of the most effective ways to get rid of makeup and dirt. In simple words, a cleansing balm is an oil-based cleanser that melts away makeup, sunscreen, and excess oils on your skin.

Best cleansing balms
Best cleansing balms

When massaged in, a cleansing balm turns your skin into a silky oil, then emulsifies (turns milky) with water, lifting away impurities without stripping your skin's natural oil. So, ditch your regular makeup remover and bring home these cleansing balms for a soft, supple skin.

Watch as your makeup disappears in seconds with e.l.f. SKIN's Holy Hydration Cleansing Balm, no tugging, no residue, just silky softness. This cleansing balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides that hydrates your skin while cleansing, leaving it nourished and refreshed. Scoop, massage, rinse—and glow, be it your waterproof mascara or long-wear foundation, this balm tackles it all. Your skin will feel clean but never stripped. Ready for your skincare ritual to feel like a spa moment? Try this gentle, holy-grail balm today!

Specifications

Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, Sunflower seed oil
Texture:
Soft balm-to-oil formula
Usage:
Daily, AM or PM
Removes:
Waterproof and long-wear makeup
Packaging:
2 oz (56 g) twist-off jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Vegan:
Yes
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Dermatologist Tested:
Yes
e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Face Cleanser & Makeup Remover, Infused with Hyaluronic Acid to Hydrate Skin

Farmacy’s Clearly Clean Balm is your go-to option for a gentle but mighty cleanse. Watch your makeup melt away with this fragrance-free, sensitive-skin-friendly balm that turns from solid to silky oil upon contact. Infused with the goodness of sunflower and ginger root oil plus turmeric, this balm nourishes while dissolving dirt and grime. Say goodbye to clogged pores and hello to that fresh-faced feeling. Massage it in and rinse away impurities for clean, calm skin.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Sensitive, dry, normal, combination
Key Ingredients:
Sunflower oil, Turmeric, Ginger root oil
Texture:
Solid balm that transforms to oil
Usage:
Daily, first cleanse
Removes:
Long-wear makeup, sunscreen
Packaging:
3.4 oz (100 ml) jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Vegan:
No (contains beeswax)
Allergy Tested:
Yes
Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, 50ml

Experience the power of double cleansing in one luxurious step with Aprilskin’s Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Balm. Enriched with beta-carotene-rich carrot complex and antimicrobial IPMP, this balm glides on to dissolve stubborn makeup and impurities while helping calm troubled skin. Starts this as a balm and see it melting into a soothing oil—no greasy residue, just fresh, balanced skin. If you want clean, clarified pores without the harsh rub, this balm’s for you.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Oily, acne-prone, combination
Key Ingredients:
Carrot complex, IPMP (Isopropylmethylphenol), Tocopherol
Texture:
Balm-to-oil transformation
Usage:
Nightly cleansing routine
Removes:
Heavy makeup, excess sebum
Packaging:
3.38 oz (100 g) jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Fragrance:
Mild natural scent
Non-Comedogenic:
Yes
Vegan:
Yes
Aprilskin Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Double Cleansing Makeup Remover Oil Balm | Vegan | Blackheads Care| Non-comedogenic | Korean Makeup Cleanser | Korean Skin Care | Kbeauty | 3.04 fl.oz

Say goodbye to pollution and impurities with THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Balm. This powerful cleansing balm targets urban pollutants, SPF, and makeup in one smooth scoop. Packed with moringa and green tea, this cleansing balm detoxifies your skin while maintaining your skin’s moisture barrier. Ideal for sensitive skin types, it leaves your face refreshed—not tight or dry. Melt, massage, and marvel at the clean glow it brings.

Specifications

Skin Type:
All skin types, especially urban-stressed skin
Key Ingredients:
Moringa seed extract, Green tea, Centella Asiatica
Texture:
Rich balm-to-oil formula
Usage:
PM cleansing
Removes:
Makeup, sunscreen, pollution particles
Packaging:
3.5 oz (100 g) jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Dermatologist Tested
Yes
Vegan:
Yes
Fragrance:
Subtle herbal scent
THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm (90 ml) | Gentle Makeup Remover For All Skin Types | k beauty, korean skincare products

Want your skin to feel clean and cushioned at the same time? Let this balm be the start of your skin’s healing journey. Doctor Althea’s Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm offers a spa-like cleanse that transforms with your skin. This luxurious balm gently exfoliates while melting away every trace of makeup and dirt. Made with plant-based oils and skin-calming botanicals, this balm nurtures as it cleanses, no dryness, just dewy softness. The buttery texture of this balm turns into a silky oil, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Sensitive, normal, dry
Key Ingredients:
Shea butter, Chamomile, Rice bran oil
Texture:
Soft balm with smooth exfoliating feel
Usage:
Evening routine
Removes:
Waterproof makeup, pollutants
Packaging:
3.38 oz (100 ml) tub
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
vegan:
Yes
Hypoallergenic:
Yes
Fragrance:
Light floral
Doctor Altheeaa Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm 1.69 Fl Oz (50 ml) Hygenic One-Step Makeup Cleansing Oil with Madecassoside | Non-Greasy Sorbet Texture | Soothing for All Skin Types

Tired of harsh cleansers? Time to switch to a gentler, glow-giving solution. Let your skin breathe again with Quench’s Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm. This K-beauty wonder melts makeup and grime in seconds while infusing your skin with nourishing botanicals. Formulated with cherry blossom and sea buckthorn, this balm not only deep cleanse but also boosts radiance and hydration. The balm-to-oil texture feels dreamy, leaving no residue, just soft, supple skin.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Dry, normal, dull
Key Ingredients:
Cherry blossom extract, Sea buckthorn oil, Vitamin E
Texture:
Smooth balm-to-oil
Usage:
Daily PM cleanser
Removes:
Heavy makeup, SPF
Packaging:
3.38 oz (100 g) jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Fragrance:
Mild fruity floral
Vegan:
Yes
Free From:
Parabens, sulfates, mineral oil
Quench Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm with Salicylic acid & Cherry Blossom, Gentle Makeup Remover Balm-Oil-Milk Texture, Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen, Made in Korea 50ml

Want a calm cleanse that works and comforts? This one’s got you covered. If your skin craves calm, meet Solved Labs CalmBalm. This ultra-silky cleansing balm is designed for sensitive, reactive skin, removing makeup and stress in one soothing swipe. Packed with centella, chamomile, and jojoba oil, this balm hydrates as it purifies, leaving your face balanced and serene. No tugging, no sting—just soft, clean skin ready for rest. This balm is more than a cleanser—it’s a moment of zen.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Sensitive, reactive, normal
Key Ingredients:
Centella Asiatica, Chamomile, Jojoba oil
Texture:
Silky balm-to-oil formula
Usage:
Evening skincare routine
Removes:
All makeup types, excess oil
Packaging:
3.3 oz (95 g) jar
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Vegan:
Yes
pH-balanced:
Yes
Solved Labs CalmBalm Silken Cleansing Balm | Ectoin, Cica, and Ceramides | Removes Long-Wear Makeup & Sunscreen | Gently purifies pores with its deep-cleansing | Non Comedogenic | 50g | Blue

Sensitive skin? The INKEY List’s Oat Cleansing Balm is your gentle warrior. Rich and comforting, this cleansing balm breaks down makeup, SPF, and dirt while soothing with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal. It’s thick, nourishing, and perfect for dry or irritated skin days. Massage it on, rinse or remove with a warm cloth, and enjoy a calm, clean complexion. It’s the hug your skin didn’t know it needed.

Specifications

Skin Type:
Sensitive, dry, irritated
Key Ingredients:
Oat kernel oil, Colloidal oatmeal
Texture:
Thick balm, melts into oil
Usage:
Daily cleansing
Removes:
Makeup, SPF, impurities
Packaging:
5 oz (150 ml) tube
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Vegan:
Yes
Dermatologist Recommended:
Yes
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm, Removes Makeup and Cleanse Sensitive Skin 150ml

Top three features of cleansing balms:

Best Cleansing BalmsTextureUsageBest For
e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing BalmSilky balm that melts into oilRemoves makeup & hydrates; rinse-offBudget-friendly, daily use, all skin types
Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing BalmLightweight sorbet-like balmGently massages into skin to remove makeup & SPFSensitive skin, fragrance-free seekers
Aprilskin Carrotene IPMP Hydromelt Cleansing BalmSoft oil-balm hybridDouble cleansing formula; rinses cleanAcne-prone skin, reducing excess sebum
THANKYOU FARMER Pollufree™ Cleansing BalmCreamy balm-to-oilTargets pollutants and makeup; rinse with waterUrban dwellers, anti-pollution skincare
Doctor Altheeaa Pure Grinding Cleansing BalmBalm with fine exfoliating grainsMassage + mild physical exfoliation; rinse offDull skin, gentle exfoliation needed
Quench Dirt Dissolving Cleansing BalmLuxurious buttery balmMelts dirt, makeup, sunscreen; gentle wipe or rinseDry, sensitive skin; deep but non-stripping cleanse
Solved Labs CalmBalm Silken Cleansing BalmSilky-smooth, non-greasy balmMassage & rinse; calming effectRed, irritated or reactive skin
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing BalmThick balm that melts with warmthMassage and remove with warm waterDry, irritated skin; barrier-supportive cleansing

FAQ for cleansing balm

  • What is a cleansing balm?

    A cleansing balm is a solid-to-oil cleanser that melts upon contact with the skin. It's designed to gently remove makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils.

  • Who should use a cleansing balm?

    Cleansing balms are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, and acne-prone skin. They're especially great for those who wear makeup or sunscreen daily.

  • Do I need to double cleanse after using a cleansing balm?

    If you’re wearing heavy makeup or sunscreen, following up with a gentle water-based cleanser is recommended. For light cleansing, the balm alone may be enough.

  • Will a cleansing balm clog my pores?

    Most high-quality cleansing balms are non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores. Look for ingredients that suit your skin type, and always patch-test if you’re unsure.

  • Can I use a cleansing balm every day?

    Yes! Cleansing balms are gentle enough for daily use, especially in your evening skincare routine.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
