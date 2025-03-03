Guneet Monga brings high-fashion drama to Oscars 2025 in stunning corset-draped saree by Manish Malhotra. See glam pics

Guneet Monga brought a modern twist to Indian elegance with her sartorial choice at the Oscars 2025. The 2023 Academy Award-winning producer, whose short film Anuja has been nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action) at this year's ceremony, made a stunning red-carpet appearance in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. Let's break down her look and take some serious fashion notes. (Also read: Oscars 2025 red carpet pics: Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande, the best looks of the awards night ) Guneet Monga shines in custom Manish Malhotra ensemble at Oscars 2025.

Guneet Monga stuns in saree inspired gown

Guneet Monga's custom Manish Malhotra ensemble was a stunning fusion of tradition and modernity. The outfit featured a structured corset-style top paired with a gown that elegantly draped like a saree, while a dramatic overcoat-style cape added an extra layer of sophistication. The rich brown hue beautifully complemented her warm undertones, while the metallic sheen brought a luxurious red carpet appeal. Crafted from a blend of silk or organza, the fabric's subtle sheen added depth and dimension to her striking look.

What makes this outfit truly stand out is its seamless blend of structure and fluidity. The corset top cinches the waist, creating a defined silhouette, while the draped gown adds graceful movement. The statement cape not only balances the femininity of the ensemble but also enhances Guneet's broad shoulders, adding a touch of drama. It's a masterclass in power dressing: strong, sophisticated, and chic, without leaning too masculine.

How she styled her look

Guneet elevated her look with a custom-made box clutch by Manisha Melwani and bespoke footwear. Her Manish Malhotra High Jewellery pieces featured uncut polki earrings, perfectly complementing the matching buttons on her trench-style cape. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a subtle nude lipstick, adding the perfect finishing touch to her red carpet moment.