Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed Seychelles holiday with her family is sure to spark your wanderlust. See dreamy pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 08, 2025 08:55 PM IST

Ananya Panday is living the island dream in Seychelles with her family. From beachside glam to fun adventures, her vacay pics are pure wanderlust goals. 

Ananya Panday is a true travel enthusiast, and whenever she isn't shooting, she's off exploring new destinations. Currently, the 26-year-old actor is soaking up the sun at Desroches Island, Seychelles, enjoying a dreamy getaway with her family. Accompanied by her parents and younger sister, Rysa, Ananya is making the most of this quality time in paradise. (Also read: Ananya Panday ditches traditional blouse and wraps herself in gorgeous flowers for a bold saree look. See glam pics )

Ananya Panday shares stunning Seychelles vacation pictures on Instagram. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday shares stunning Seychelles vacation pictures on Instagram. (Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya keeps her Insta fam hooked with glimpses of her vacation. From stunning beachwear and luxurious feasts to breathtaking ocean views, her posts are the ultimate dose of wanderlust. Let's take a look.

Ananya Panday's stunning travel diaries

On Saturday, Ananya treated her fans to a weekend delight as she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures. She captioned the post, "She sells sea shells on the sea shore in Seychelles 😉 swipe to see me feed 100-year-old tortoises!!".

In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen striking a pose by the seashore, exuding effortless beachy vibes in a stylish butter-yellow bikini paired with chic black sunglasses. Another snapshot captures her enjoying a bike ride, donning a breezy tropical-printed blue shirt that perfectly complements the island aesthetic. She also shares a heartwarming moment with a giant tortoise, feeding the century-old creature, while another frame features her flashing a bright smile alongside her younger sister, Rysa.

The carousel of pictures is nothing short of breathtaking, offering a glimpse into the serene beauty of Seychelles. From stunning landscapes and golden sunsets to turtles quenching their thirst in a tranquil pond and mesmerizing beachside views, Ananya's vacation album is a true escape into paradise.

On the work front

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. Up next, she will star in Karan Johar's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay. She is also set to feature in a Dharma Productions film based on Indian lawyer and statesman C. Sankaran Nair, where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

