Ananya Panday ditches traditional blouse and wraps herself in gorgeous flowers for a bold saree look. See glam pics

Ananya Panday is redefining ethnic fashion with her stunning saree looks. From unconventional drapes to unique blouses and trendy twists, her six-yard diaries are here to make you rethink how sarees can be styled. The 26-year-old actor effortlessly adds a unique Gen Z flair to whatever she wears, and her latest look is no exception. This time, she ditched the blouse entirely and wrapped herself in delicate flowers instead — yes, you read that right! Let’s decode her look and take some serious fashion inspiration from this diva. (Also read: Ananya Panday's simple kurta set for Golden Temple visit with family comes with a budget-friendly price of just ₹4000 ) Ananya Panday redefines ethnic fashion with unique organza saree and flower blouse.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday rocks florals with check print saree

Recently, Ananya surprised her fans with a sweet treat on Instagram, sharing a series of stunning pictures captioned with a simple swan emoji. Draped in a glamorous checkered saree and a unique flower blouse, she struck breathtaking poses that left fashion enthusiasts swooning. Let’s take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her glamorous look, Ananya chose an organza saree featuring a white and yellow checkered print. She styled the saree in an unconventional way, letting the pallu flow freely as she held it in her hands, with the end extending onto the floor instead of pinning it to her shoulder. Breaking away from tradition, she swapped the classic blouse for an off-shoulder blouse crafted entirely from white mogra flowers, complete with a string of flowers cascading down to create a truly unique and ethereal look.

Here's how she styled her look

When it came to accessories, Ananya kept it minimal, letting her outfit steal the spotlight. She opted for tiny diamond studs and a delicate nose ring to add just the right amount of sparkle. Assisted by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, her glam included nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a pink-tinted lip balm. With hairstylist Sourav Roy’s expertise, her luscious tresses were styled into messy waves, left loose to cascade beautifully over her shoulders, perfectly complementing her look.