Ananya Panday rocks 'colour of the season' in cherry red pantsuit that screams festive cheer. Price tag will shock you!

Ananya Panday's latest look is here to ignite your festive spirit! The Gen Z diva rocked a stunning cherry red pantsuit that's perfect for the season. With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, Ananya's outfit proves it's time to swap gowns and dresses for a powerful 'boss babe' vibe. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda serve BFF goals in stylish outfits: Here's what they wore ) Ananya Panday wows in a stunning burgundy pantsuit in latest pictures.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday rocks cherry red pantsuit

On Wednesday, Ananya took to Instagram to treat her fans with a series of stunning pictures, captioned "colour of the season." Radiating brightness and charm, she struck glamorous poses in a striking burgundy pantsuit. The outfit featured a sleek blazer and matching trousers, proving her mastery of the monotone trend.

Her double-breasted blazer stands out with its bold power shoulders, full-length sleeves, classic notched lapels and shiny polyester fabric, complemented by a luxurious silk lining. Ananya paired it perfectly with matching high-waisted pants featuring deep pleat detailing, creating a cohesive and sophisticated look.

What is the price of her outfit?

If Ananya's outfit has stolen your heart and you're ready to make it yours, we've got all the details. Her stunning pantsuit is from the renowned designer brand Prabal Gurung. The blazer is priced at ₹98,100, while the pants come in at ₹61,900, bringing the total cost of her chic ensemble to ₹1,60,000.

Assisted by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Ananya styled her look with minimal accessories, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and shiny metallic pump high heels. With the help of makeup artist Shraddha Naik, Ananya exudes sultry glam with smoky eyeshadow, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. Hair stylist Aanchal A. Morwani styled Ananya's luscious locks into a voluminous blow-dried middle part, perfectly completing her chic look.