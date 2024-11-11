Ananya Panday's stylish striped saree look will make you say goodbye to florals and sequins. Here's how much it costs

Ananya Panday is here to upgrade your saree game! As the wedding season is here, her ethnic look with a modern twist serves as the perfect fashion inspiration. The CTRL actor is an absolute stunner who consistently slays fashion goals like a pro. Just a day ago, she rocked a bossy pantsuit look and this time, the actor is turning heads in a stunning six yards of grace, showcasing her fashion prowess. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday pays tribute to Rohit Bal by rewearing his ‘21-year-old’ suit from mom’s wardrobe to cousin’s engagement ) Ananya Panday turns heads in a white and fig-striped saree.(Instagram/@stylebyami)

Ananya Panday stuns in striped saree

Ananya's fashion stylist Ami Patel recently gave the actor's fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, "Bringing on her stripe game." In the post Ananya can be seen looking radiant in a white and fig-coloured striped saree, effortlessly striking glam poses. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Ananya's saree features a pleated silhouette that gives it a graceful yet modern vibe. She draped it traditionally, allowing the pallu to elegantly cascade over her shoulders. To complete the look, she paired the saree with a matching sleeveless halter-neck blouse, creating a chic and coordinated ensemble.

What is the price of Ananya's saree?

If you loved Ananya's look and wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered. Her saree is from the shelves of the designer brand Payal Khandwala and comes with a price tag of ₹23,500.

Ananya's saree comes with a price tag of ₹23,500(payalkhandwala.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of quirky earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger, and a set of high heels. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya went for winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy red lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Aanchal A. Morwani, she styled her luscious locks into a neat middle-parted bun, perfectly complementing her chic saree look.

Ananya's look, showcasing the perfect blend of style and grace, will make you rethink your love for florals and sequins. It's the ultimate reminder to upgrade your saree wardrobe with stylish striped designs.