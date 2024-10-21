‘Being true to yourself is key’: Prajakta Koli discusses the importance of mental health with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently ventured into the world of podcasting with her series So Positive Podcast, available on her YouTube channel, So Positive By Ananya Panday. Her first episode was released a few days ago and features content creator turned actor Prajakta Koli. Ananya, who is quite vocal about mental health and wellness on social media, engages in a candid conversation with Prajakta, touching on topics like body image issues, managing stress, staying relevant on social media, and more. (Also read: Feeling burnt out? Save your sanity with these 7 easy self-care habits to boost your mental health today) Prajakta Koli opens up about her mental health on Ananya Panday's podcast.

Prajakta Koli on body positivity and mental health awareness

When Ananya asked Prajakta about a moment that made her realise the importance of prioritising mental health, she explained that it began with her audience. In 2015 or 2016, she created a video for World Mental Health Day about body positivity and her struggles with feeling too skinny. This resonated with many, leading to an overwhelming response. As she noted, "I realised how many people shared similar feelings, inspiring me to keep the conversation going."

Over her nine years as a creator, Prajakta says she has faced various challenges. Transitioning into acting five years ago brought new mental hurdles, and now, as she moves into writing, she continues to navigate obstacles. "It's about recognising the journey and being true to yourself," she emphasised.

When discussing her workout routine, Prajakta highlights its significant impact on her mental well-being: “After every workout, I feel mentally refreshed and more productive. While people often associate working out with physical fitness, for me, it's about mental wellness.” This commitment to physical activity serves as a crucial outlet for her, helping her manage stress and improve her mood.

Prajakta credits her empowering upbringing for her positive outlook on life. “I've been lucky to grow up in a nurturing environment where my parents empowered me. They never focused on societal expectations but rather on being a good person, which shaped my perspective,” she explains.

Ananya also highlights the importance of communication during tough times, to which Prajakta agrees wholeheartedly. “It's crucial. Whether it's a therapist or just journaling, finding an outlet for your feelings is important. It helps clear your mind and manage stress,” she shares.

Ananya inquires about common misconceptions people might have about Prajakta. She humorously shares, "I often get surprised reactions when people meet me. They say, 'You're not fat and short!' It's a weird misconception, but I understand where it comes from." In the end, Prajakta offers advice for those struggling with their mental health: "Just show up for yourself every day, even if it's not 100%. Consistency helps, and remember that it's okay to seek help or talk about what you're feeling."