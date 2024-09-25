Running on empty stomach, juggling tasks and giving all your energy to everyone but yourself? You are not alone. In a constantly demanding world, it is easy to forget that your mental health needs attention too. Feeling burnt out? Save your sanity with these 7 easy self-care habits to boost your mental health today (File Photo)

Taking time for some healthy habits can help you feel more balanced, calm and connected as improving your mental well-being begins with self care - a crucial activity that is sometimes disregarded in the busy life. Self-care not only lowers stress levels but also fosters a strong sense of emotional stability and self-love.

Following self-care practices can improve your mental well-being:

1. Mindful Meditation:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, recommended, “Spending only a few minutes of time every day on mindfulness exercises can help you become more grounded, less anxious, and relax. You can better control your thoughts and emotions if you keep your attention on the here and now.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Certified Yoga Instructor at Habuild, suggested, “Silence is a great answer to overwhelm! Pause and take a few deep breaths whenever you feel heavy. You could try meditation apps, a few minutes of deep breathing, or simply enjoying the moment without distractions.”

2. Stay Active With Regular Physical Activity:

Dr Gorav Gupta shared, “Regular exercise, be it yoga, swimming, or brisk walking, promotes the release of endorphins, which are the body's natural mood enhancers. Engaging in physical activity enhances emotions of wellbeing and improves mental clarity.”

Saurabh Bothra added, “Moving your body moves your moods too! You don’t have to hit the gym, try a short walk, or dance to your favourite song. Yoga is another incredible way to sync your mind-body-soul. Just 10-15 minutes of movement can release endorphins, the 'feel-good' hormones.”

3. Writing down thoughts or journalling:

Dr Gorav Gupta revealed, “Expressing your ideas and emotions in writing enables introspection and emotional release. Journaling promotes self-awareness and healing by assisting with emotional processing, progress monitoring, and a greater sense of self-connection.”

Saurabh Bothra asserted, “Write it all out! Even a few lines a day can help you process emotions, clarify your thoughts and release stress. Just let the words flow and see where it takes you. It’s your space to be completely honest with yourself.”

4. Healthy Sleeping Habits:

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, making sleep a priority is crucial for mental wellness. Getting enough sleep helps you wake up feeling rejuvenated and prepared for the day by restoring brain function, elevating your mood, and lowering irritability.

5. Positive Self-Talk:

Dr Gorav Gupta pointed out, “Developing an inner voice of compassion can change your perspective on obstacles. A good mindset and self-acceptance are fostered by repeating affirmations and thinking positive ideas.”

6. Practise Gratitude Daily:

We often take for granted what we already have and feel sorry for our lives. Saurabh Bothra advised, “Take a few moments each day to think about three things you’re grateful for. It can be as simple as a sunny day, a good cup of tea, or a kind word from a friend. Gratitude shifts your focus to the positive, helping you feel happier and more content.”

7. Connect with Nature:

Saurabh Bothra said, “Nature engages all your senses and helps you feel grounded which can improve your mood significantly. Whether it’s a walk in the park, sitting in your garden, or even just opening a window for fresh air, connecting with nature has a calming effect on the mind and body.”

You will have more emotional equilibrium, mental clarity and a stronger sense of self-love if you adopt these routines into your everyday life as you will learn more about the value of putting yourself first, the more time and effort you put into self-care. These small, everyday habits are simple yet powerful ways to nurture your mental health so start with one or two habits that resonate with you and gradually build them into your routine. The more you practice, the better you wll feel and the more you will start to experience that deep, unconditional love for yourself.