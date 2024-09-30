What is physical rest vs mental rest? Therapist shares the difference and ways to replenish your energy

Mental rest is as important as physical rest. Often, when we think of taking a rest, we automatically think of sleeping, taking a power nap, exercising or going for a walk. However, our body needs mental rest to feel rejuvenated and avoid burnout. Mental rest is as important as physical rest. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post, Gianna LaLota, a New York-based therapist and mental health educator, shared tips on how we can adequately allow our bodies to take mental rest. (Also Read | Your pet won’t save your mental health: Shocking new research reveals why)

Physical rest vs mental rest

According to LaLota, physical rest can be achieved in a few different ways, like “getting a good night's sleep, taking a nap, getting a massage, practising yin or restorative yoga, taking a bath, stretching, and going for a walk in nature”. However, mental rest is quite different.

To achieve mental rest, one needs to distance oneself from day-to-day activities and actually take a break where the brain can relax. LaLota's tips include “taking a break from work, turning off your phone, practising meditation, reading a fiction book, watching a lighthearted show, and sitting in silence”.

Different types of rest

LaLota also mentioned in her post that while both physical and mental rest are necessary for our body to function properly, it is also necessary to understand the kind of rest we need. She further explained that there are 7 types of rest, and knowing which type of rest you lack can help you figure out the best way to replenish your energy stores.

Apart from physical and mental rest, here are the other five types of rest our body needs:

Emotional rest: Prioritizing your own needs and expressing freely.

Creative rest: Being in nature or doing something that inspires awe or wonder.

Spiritual rest: Connecting with something larger than yourself.

Social rest: Spending time with people who don’t need anything from you or aren’t dependent on you.

Sensory rest: Taking a break from technology or bright lights and sounds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.