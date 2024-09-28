Your pet won’t save your mental health: Shocking new research reveals why

There is a mainstream belief that pets significantly improve mental health and especially during adverse times like the Covid-19 pandemic, this belief led to a surge in pet adoption in the hopes of better mental health with furry companions. However, a study from Aarhus University and King’s College London, published in Mental Health & Prevention, challenged this popular assumption and shed light on a more nuanced relationship between pets and the pet owner’s mental health. Pets are lovely companions, but they don't alleviate your mental health problems. (Pexels)

Contradicting the popular belief

The researchers examined the levels of anxiety, depression, anhedonia (loss of pleasure), and loneliness in 6,018 participants over 12 months. The findings were surprising as no significant mental health improvement was found in the pet owners. It dispelled the popular, positive correlation between mental health and pet ownership. Some pet owners, even reported poorer mental health, compared to those who did not own pets. This was reflected during the pandemic time as well, with high levels of anxiety and depression.

Some half-truths of the assumption

There's a high expectation that pets can positively impact mental well-being.(Pexels)

Another common belief is that dog owners benefit from walking their dogs, as they also receive the necessary physical activity. The study confirmed that dog owners were indeed more active, with 40% engaging in daily exercise compared to 35% of non-owners. But regardless of the physical activity, it has no relation to improved mental health results.

There’s also another cultural stereotype surrounding the ‘cat lady’- often portrayed as a lonely, anxious woman struggling with mental health issues. The research elaborated in this context that pet ownership to some extent has somewhat of a modest benefit when it comes to loneliness. Individuals who live alone, with dogs or cats, demonstrated slightly lower levels of loneliness than those who don’t have pets. But this effect is very minimal and does not apply to people living with partners, families, or roommates.

Don’t burden your pets

It is flawed to assume pets will fix your mental health. Mainstream media coverage depicts pets as having a favorable effect on mental health. But this is setting unrealistic expectations of pet ownership. The researchers stressed the fact that the pet’s companionship is not an alternative to therapy or other medications for treating mental health issues.

The findings highlight that pet ownership, particularly during stressful periods like the pandemic, does not offer a universal solution for mental health challenges. Pets provide comfort with their endearing companionship, but it won’t mitigate mental health issues. The narrative needs to be changed for better bonds with pets and improved mental health management. Pets are your furry companions and not any professional expert to fix your mental health problems.

