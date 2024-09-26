How to care for your senior dog? From regular check-ups to tailored diet, here are 10 vet-approved tips

As dog parents, the bond we share with our furry companions is unlike any other. From the playful barks of puppyhood to the peaceful naps in their senior years, our dogs fill our lives with love, joy, and countless cherished memories. But as time passes, we start to notice the subtle signs of ageing—grey hairs on their muzzle, slower movements, and longer naps. Watching our beloved dogs grow older can stir deep emotions, as we want nothing more than to make their later years as comfortable and fulfilling as possible. (Also read: Your dog's puppy eyes hold a wholesome secret: A connection deeper than previously known ) As our furry friends age, their needs change, and it’s essential to adapt our care accordingly.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails shared, "Ageing is a natural process, and just as we care for them during their youthful days, it's our responsibility to support them as they journey through their golden years. Understanding their changing needs, both physically and emotionally, allows us to provide the best care possible. These moments may require more patience, but they also bring an opportunity to deepen the connection we share with our dogs, creating even more treasured memories."

As our loyal companions age, the love and care we offer become their greatest source of comfort. To help you navigate this delicate phase, here are ten heartfelt ways suggested by Dr. Shantanu to support your dog through their ageing process, ensuring their senior years are filled with warmth, happiness, and love.

1. Tailor Their Diet

As dogs age, their nutritional needs change. Consult your vet to adjust their diet to fit their age, weight, and activity level. High-quality dog food with adequate protein, vitamins, and joint-supporting nutrients like glucosamine is essential.

2. Keep Them Moving with Low-Impact Exercise

Regular exercise is crucial for maintaining your dog's muscle mass and joint health as they age. Opt for low-impact activities like walking, swimming, or gentle play sessions to keep them active without straining their bodies.

3. Schedule Regular Vet Checkups

Frequent vet visits are key to identifying age-related issues early. Regular health assessments can help detect problems like kidney disease, arthritis, or dental issues, allowing you to address them before they worsen.

4. Monitor Cognitive Health

Older dogs may experience Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD), leading to confusion or disorientation. Engage their minds with puzzle toys, scent games, and new tricks to keep their brains sharp.

5. Watch Their Weight

Obesity can strain your dog's joints and lead to other health complications. Work with your vet to create a weight management plan to ensure your dog stays in optimal condition.

6. Maintain Dental Health

Dental disease can lead to pain and other health issues as dogs age. Make sure you regularly brush their teeth and get them professional cleanings to prevent infections.

7. Create a Comfortable Living Space

As mobility decreases, providing a comfortable, accessible space for your senior dog is essential. Consider investing in orthopaedic beds or ramps to make moving around easier for them.

8. Provide Emotional Support

Older dogs often become more attached to their humans. Spend extra time with them, offering snuggles, massages, and reassurance to support their emotional well-being.

9. Consider Supplements

Talk to your vet about introducing supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acids, to support brain health and joint function. These supplements can improve mobility and cognitive function in older dogs.

10. Stick to a Routine

Consistency is comforting for ageing dogs. Try to maintain regular schedules for feeding, walks, and playtime, as this helps reduce anxiety and provides a sense of security.

By following these tips, you can help your ageing dog live a healthier, happier life, making their senior years as enjoyable as possible.