Suffering from sleep disorders? Study finds secret to brain's sleeping mechanism revolutionising treatments

A study has uncovered a mechanism in the brain that could effectively broaden the understanding of sleep disorders and their treatments. The McGill University and the University of Padua study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, shed light on the important brain receptor - melatonin MT1, that acts as a switch for REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. The REM sleep phase is associated with vivid dreaming and essential brain functions. This brain receptor deepens the understanding of the sleep mechanism and provides promising clinical potential. The REM sleep phase is responsible for maintaining the brain's health. (Pexels)

The master switch from alert to dream stage

The research concentrated on the brain's small yet critical region, known as the ‘Locus Coeruleus’ or the ‘blue spot.’ This area drives the production of noradrenaline, a neurotransmitter responsible for keeping us alert and awake. During REM sleep, this brain region becomes inactive, allowing us to enter the dream state.

Melatonin MT1 brain receptor has a pivotal role in this entire process of switching the brain from the alert stage to the dream stage. This receptor in the blue spot region is responsible for ‘switching off’ the noradrenaline, which keeps us alert and triggers the REM sleep.

To check the role of MT1 in REM sleep, the researchers used a compound called UCM871 to activate the MT1 receptor in rats. It increased REM sleep duration. It was achieved without affecting the other stages of sleep and maintained the overall sleep quality. It demonstrates a positive correlation between the MT1 receptor and REM sleep.

Implications

Current sleep treatments are efficient in extending sleep duration. But they negatively impact REM sleep. REM sleep is crucial for maintaining overall brain health, as this phase plays a key role in emotional processing and memory consolidation. Disruptions in REM sleep often may pave the way to serious brain disorders like Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Identifying the MT1 receptor’s connection with REM sleep opens up new avenues for sleep treatments.

