Infertility is a medical condition that can be caused in males or females by various factors like endometriosis, low sperm count, blockage in the fallopian tube, premature ovarian failure, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), uterine fibroids, irregular periods, immune problems, cystic fibrosis, semen ejection and enlargement of the scrotum vein (Varicocele). Infertility at the same time, is an emotional journey for couples, filled with various feelings related to family, society and their own selves. Social media can impact couples battling fertility issues: Tips to take care of your mental well-being amid infertility (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Diana Divya Crasta, Chief Psychological Counsellor at Nova IVF Fertility, shared, “Infertility treatment involves multiple steps such as stimulation also called ovulation, retrieving eggs from the woman’s body, fertilization of these gametes at embryo labs, and embryo transfer & then finally result. It almost takes 6 to 8 weeks for an IVF cycle to complete, right from consultation to embryo transfer. However, the period may vary from woman to woman depending on factors like treatment plans, medical conditions, and how your body reacts to every step in the IVF cycle. The planning, decision-making, and treatment periods significantly impact a couple's personal and social lives. However, this is the time when people look for more information through social media.”

Positive aspects of social media

In today’s tech-savvy world, social media is a dispensable tool that has been widely used by millions of people in India and all over the world. There is plenty of information and details are available for anyone who is looking for more details.

Diana Divya Crasta opined, “On the brighter side, social media can be beneficial for couples battling with infertility as it provides a platform for various people to connect and share their experiences along with the knowledge. Social media provides couples to reach out to various support groups or people who are actively going through IVF procedures or have done IVF previously to seek advice and emotional support. Couples who are curious to explore more about IVF can surf through fertility chain’s/fertility specialist’ social media handles to gain valuable insights about technological advancements in IVF treatments for positive outcomes.”

Negative Aspects of social media for couples battling infertility

Diana Divya Crasta explained, “Social media is like a double-edged sword that has both positive and negative aspects, especially for couples suffering from fertility issues for a long period of time. Due to the abundance of available information, couples may feel overwhelmed. It's important to approach this information mindfully, treating it as just that—information—rather than comparing and connecting themselves to everything they read. The ability to understand and use information from social media varies from person to person. One the other hand, one can easily get overwhelmed and start to feel envy after seeing other couples announcing their pregnancy or frequently seeing baby photos.”

She elaborated, “This can heavily impact their mental health leading to feelings of guilt, frustration, irritation, sadness, agitation, and anger. Social media there can be more scope for false information as well. People must not trust the information unless the content is coming in from a credible fertility specialist. The stories or details we see in social media is often focuses on “beautiful things” along with life struggles. There’s an increasing risk of easily being judged or privacy concerns in sharing sensitive information while going through a challenging phase like infertility. Couples should take a long break from social media platforms to detox and free themselves from the shackles of comparisons and jealousy.”

Impact of social media on couple’s mental health

Infertility can be a stressful journey that can negatively impact one’s mental health. Diana Divya Crasta revealed, “It aggravates symptoms like dramatic emotional shifts, struggle to cope with current situations, easily getting frustrated or irritated even on small issues, finding it difficult to concentrate or remember something, increased influence towards harmful habits like alcohol, and smoking, and suicidal thoughts. Marital issues due to infertility are common, and social media can exacerbate these problems.”

She added, "Seeing "ideal and happy" couples online can heavily influence their feelings and perceptions. Excessive social media exposure while going through IVF treatment can be an emotional rollercoaster. To effectively tackle this one can, take necessary precautions and safety measures to ease your mental load. This can be achieved by setting boundaries and avoiding posts or influencers giving negative or misguiding information about infertility issues or IVF treatment. Consulting a mental health expert can be helpful in effectively managing your mental health."

Tips to take care of your mental well-being when battling infertility issues

How can the couple going through infertility can avoid and take care of themselves from social media? To keep your mind at ease avoid watching distressing content that can make you worried and mentally exhausted, Diana Divya Crasta recommended some tips -

1. Stop generalising all the information available on social media. Everyone is different, and infertility treatment requires personalized focus

2. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the information available on social media, consult a fertility expert for a second opinion. This approach saves time and reduces stress

3. Try spending more time doing things that make you happy such as watching your favourite comedy movies, doodling, yoga, gateway vacation and journaling to reduce stress and cheer you up while going through fertility procedures.

4. If social media starts to take over mental peace, then do not mind deleting these social media apps to completely avoid the temptation to check them. Setting time limits or avoiding using them for certain days can be effective.

5. Stop comparing yourself to what you see on social media. Remember, what you see online is not always true. Everyone has their own struggles, and people choose what they want to show to the world

6. Consulting experts like psychologists or therapists can be beneficial. Couples can openly discuss their concerns and express their feelings associated with infertility and social media impact.

7. Support groups can be beneficial for these couples as you get to meet people suffering through similar challenges or issues like infertility which can be mentally exhausting. It creates a safe space where people can freely share their experiences, guilt, thoughts, regrets, and feelings, and provide emotional support and encouragement to maintain their well-being.

Diana Divya Crasta concluded, “We are in the era of social media, which greatly impacts everyone’s life. Even though we are aware of the negative effects of over-involvement, it can still be challenging to discern what is beneficial. However, being mindful and finding happiness within is crucial. Decisions related to health and treatments should always involve expert opinions, as every treatment varies from person to person.”