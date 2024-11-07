Ananya Panday pays tribute to Rohit Bal by rewearing his ‘21-year-old’ suit from mom’s wardrobe to cousin’s engagement

Ananya Panday rocks 21 year old Rohit Bal outfit

On Thursday evening, she gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "briDEEEEEE 🥹❤️@deeyashroffobsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !!@mihirmadhvani🤫 also wearing my moms@rohitbalofficialfrom 21 years ago! Gudda forever." Let's take a look at her pictures.

Decoding Ananya's ethnic look

Ananya wore a stunning aqua blue ensemble featuring a halter-neck kurta with a keyhole front, intricately embellished with golden sequin embroidery and delicate golden motifs. The elegant zari work on the kurta added a luxurious touch, while the matching churidar pants and dupatta with golden-embellished borders placed elegantly over one shoulder perfectly completed the look. Her outfit is no doubt a beautiful blend of tradition and timeless elegance.

For accessories, Ananya kept it simple to let her outfit take centre stage, pairing it with a striking pair of golden statement earrings. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a nude eyeshadow base, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and defined brows, with a pop of blush and a luminous highlighter. A nude lipstick completed her radiant look. Ananya's luscious tresses were left loose, styled with a middle part, and a delicate bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch to her ethnic ensemble.