Ananya Panday pays tribute to Rohit Bal by rewearing his '21-year-old' suit from mom's wardrobe to cousin's engagement
Ananya Panday turned heads at her cousin's engagement by rewearing a stunning aqua blue suit designed by Rohit Bal 21 years ago for her mom, Bhavna Pandey.
Ananya Panday recently attended her cousin sister Deeya Shroff's engagement ceremony in a stunning ethnic look that is making waves in the fashion world. Rather than opting for usual saree or gown, Ananya chose to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal by wearing an aqua-blue suit he designed for her mother, Bhavna Pandey, 21 years ago. Let's delve deeper into her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s ‘love is a drug’ bag for CTRL success bash makes a stylish statement. We bet you can’t guess the price )
Ananya Panday rocks 21 year old Rohit Bal outfit
On Thursday evening, she gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "briDEEEEEE 🥹❤️@deeyashroffobsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !!@mihirmadhvani🤫 also wearing my moms@rohitbalofficialfrom 21 years ago! Gudda forever." Let's take a look at her pictures.
Decoding Ananya's ethnic look
Ananya wore a stunning aqua blue ensemble featuring a halter-neck kurta with a keyhole front, intricately embellished with golden sequin embroidery and delicate golden motifs. The elegant zari work on the kurta added a luxurious touch, while the matching churidar pants and dupatta with golden-embellished borders placed elegantly over one shoulder perfectly completed the look. Her outfit is no doubt a beautiful blend of tradition and timeless elegance.
For accessories, Ananya kept it simple to let her outfit take centre stage, pairing it with a striking pair of golden statement earrings. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a nude eyeshadow base, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and defined brows, with a pop of blush and a luminous highlighter. A nude lipstick completed her radiant look. Ananya's luscious tresses were left loose, styled with a middle part, and a delicate bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch to her ethnic ensemble.
