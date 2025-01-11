Ananya Panday's simple kurta set for Golden Temple visit with family comes with a budget-friendly price of just 4000

Ananya Panday recently visited Amritsar and shared her travel experiences with her Insta family. She explored the Golden Temple in Punjab and gave fans a peek into her time there, including pictures of the local food she savoured. Known for her glamorous looks, the 26-year-old actor chose a simple ethnic suit this time, embracing the "less is more" statement effortlessly. (Also read: Ananya Panday rocks 'colour of the season' in cherry red pantsuit that screams festive cheer. Price tag will shock you!) Ananya Panday shines in stunning ethnic kurta set during Amritsar visit.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday rocks a simple ethnic look

On Saturday, Ananya gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Sabr. Shukr. Simran. 😇 Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh". In the photos, Ananya radiates a warm glow, dressed in a printed ethnic suit, perfectly embracing the spiritual atmosphere of the Golden Temple.

Ananya's elegant kurta set is crafted from breathable pure cotton fabric and features a split crew neckline, relaxed full-sleeve design, and straight-fit silhouette. The enchanting floral print, in soft hues of pink and green against an ivory backdrop, adds a touch of vibrancy. To complete her simple yet chic ethnic look, she paired the kurta with matching pink floral-printed straight-fit pants.

What is the price of her kurta set?

If you loved Ananya's simple yet stunning look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her Kurta set is from the brand Fashor and is priced at ₹3,999.

With a natural no-makeup look and a pink dupatta wrapped around her head, Ananya gracefully posed in front of the Golden Temple, accompanied by her mother and younger sister, Rysa.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix project CTRL. She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, where she stars alongside Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is set to release in 2025.