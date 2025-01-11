Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ananya Panday's simple kurta set for Golden Temple visit with family comes with a budget-friendly price of just 4000

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 11, 2025 04:13 PM IST

Ananya Panday kept her look simple and stylish with a ₹4000 kurta set for her Golden Temple visit, embracing comfort and elegance. 

Ananya Panday recently visited Amritsar and shared her travel experiences with her Insta family. She explored the Golden Temple in Punjab and gave fans a peek into her time there, including pictures of the local food she savoured. Known for her glamorous looks, the 26-year-old actor chose a simple ethnic suit this time, embracing the "less is more" statement effortlessly. (Also read: Ananya Panday rocks 'colour of the season' in cherry red pantsuit that screams festive cheer. Price tag will shock you!)

Ananya Panday shines in stunning ethnic kurta set during Amritsar visit.(Instagram)
Ananya Panday shines in stunning ethnic kurta set during Amritsar visit.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday rocks a simple ethnic look

On Saturday, Ananya gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Sabr. Shukr. Simran. 😇 Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh". In the photos, Ananya radiates a warm glow, dressed in a printed ethnic suit, perfectly embracing the spiritual atmosphere of the Golden Temple.

Ananya's elegant kurta set is crafted from breathable pure cotton fabric and features a split crew neckline, relaxed full-sleeve design, and straight-fit silhouette. The enchanting floral print, in soft hues of pink and green against an ivory backdrop, adds a touch of vibrancy. To complete her simple yet chic ethnic look, she paired the kurta with matching pink floral-printed straight-fit pants.

What is the price of her kurta set?

If you loved Ananya's simple yet stunning look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her Kurta set is from the brand Fashor and is priced at 3,999.

With a natural no-makeup look and a pink dupatta wrapped around her head, Ananya gracefully posed in front of the Golden Temple, accompanied by her mother and younger sister, Rysa.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix project CTRL. She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, where she stars alongside Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is set to release in 2025.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On