Ananya Panday reveals she was in therapy as social media trolls impacted her mental health: 'I used to feel very down'

Ananya Panday recalled she would 'just break down' and did not want to go on sets and work and felt she was 'not good enough' after being trolled during her initial years in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt's We The Women, the actor was asked if being called a 'nepo baby' impacted her peace of mind when she revealed she had to undergo therapy as she dealt with the hate comments on social media. Also read | World Mental Health Day: New things to try if work-life balance isn't working Ananya Panday talks about undergoing therapy in a new interview. (File Photo/PTI)

‘With therapy I was able to consolidate my feelings’

Asked what made her go for therapy, she said, “I have done therapy in the past, I am not as regular now. I could not articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very, very down. The thing, I sometimes feel with mental health and social media, is that you may read something in the moment and you may not realise that it is affecting you, because you think 'I am fine right now, I am having a good day, I am in the car, I am busy'. I will read a comment and I will ignore it. But weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious somewhere and things that like really pile up. With therapy, I was just able to consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better.”

'Somedays I don't want to be on social media'

Talking about mental health is not an easy conversation to have. It takes courage and bravery to use your voice. Asked if there was still stigma attached to talking about your mental health in public, Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Bhavna Pandey, said, there still was stigma, 'but it has gotten a lot better'.

Asked about the worst way she's been trolled, the actor said, “Honestly, a lot has been said about me, so I can't really choose one moment... sometimes when I can't control a narrative that makes me upset. For instance, when I started out, in my first year (in films), someone made a fake account on Instagram, and they started writing they were in school with me and said I lied about my education and getting into college. First, I was like, 'No one is going to believe that'. But people did believe it... somedays, I definitely don't want to be on social media... when I was in school, I had been called everything from hunchback to flat chest to chicken leg and hairy. But we were in a bubble, and now, because of social media, the smallest of voices can be amplified across the world, and this is definitely a scary time.”

10 things to do for your mental health every day

When you're already overwhelmed, it can be difficult to know what to do next. But, just as you prioritise physical fitness, it's crucial to incorporate daily practices to nurture your mental health.

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist, Manasthali shared 10 everyday habits that can boost mental health:

1. Practice mindfulness meditation: Dedicate a few minutes each day to mindful meditation. It can help you stay grounded, reduce stress, and increase self-awareness.

2. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activity that you enjoy, whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, or a full workout. Exercise releases endorphins, which boost your mood.

3. Prioritise sleep: Aim for at least 8 hours of quality sleep each night. A well-rested mind is better equipped to handle daily stressors.

4. Connect with loved ones: Foster relationships with family and friends. Spending time with loved ones provides emotional support and strengthens your social connections.

5. Control screen time: Set boundaries on screen time, especially on social media and news consumption. Overexposure to negative information can contribute to anxiety.

6. Practice gratitude: Keep a gratitude journal and write down three things you're thankful for each day. This practice promotes a positive mindset.

7. Learn something new: Stimulate your mind by acquiring new skills or knowledge. It can boost confidence and keep your brain active.

8. Establish a routine: Create a daily schedule that includes time for work, relaxation, and self-care. A routine provides structure and reduces uncertainty.

9. Express yourself: Find creative outlets like art, writing, or music to express your emotions. It can be therapeutic and help you process feelings.

10. Take professional help if needed: Don't hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional if you're struggling with your mental health. Therapy can provide valuable support and coping strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.