Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort

We often think that comfort travelling always comes at a price. Though it’s true, but not always. Affordable travel and a comfortable journey are no longer mutually exclusive. As travellers become more deliberate in how they plan and book, a handful of smart habits can make a meaningful difference to both the fare and the experience. Mr Bernard Corraya, General Manager, Wego India, shared some smart hacks that can help you save while booking comfortable flights. Smart flight booking is about about planning with flexibility, timing, and the right tools in hand. (Unsplash)

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Mr Bernard Corraya said, “Smart flight booking is less about sacrifice and more about planning with flexibility, timing, and the right tools in hand.”

1. Set fare alerts A lot of booking apps come with notification options that alert you about the airfare. Mr Bernard Corraya advises setting fare alerts as early as possible because prices shift several times a day. These alerts will help you track drops without the need to repeatedly check and act quickly when the reasonable fare appears.