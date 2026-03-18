Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort
Tired of expensive airfares? You’re not alone. Scroll down to check out the experts' hacks on how to find cheaper flights without sacrificing comfort.
We often think that comfort travelling always comes at a price. Though it’s true, but not always. Affordable travel and a comfortable journey are no longer mutually exclusive. As travellers become more deliberate in how they plan and book, a handful of smart habits can make a meaningful difference to both the fare and the experience. Mr Bernard Corraya, General Manager, Wego India, shared some smart hacks that can help you save while booking comfortable flights.
Also read | Ex-flight attendant shares 4 best flight hacks you should know before booking your next trip for ‘cheaper, better deals’
Mr Bernard Corraya said, “Smart flight booking is less about sacrifice and more about planning with flexibility, timing, and the right tools in hand.”
1. Set fare alerts
A lot of booking apps come with notification options that alert you about the airfare. Mr Bernard Corraya advises setting fare alerts as early as possible because prices shift several times a day. These alerts will help you track drops without the need to repeatedly check and act quickly when the reasonable fare appears.
2. Stay flexible with travel dates
It’s no surprise that most people plan their travels on weekends, and hence the price surge. According to Corraya, staying flexible with your travel dates and planning midweek departures tends to offer better value than weekend travel.
3. Compare nearby airports
If you stay in a city that has multiple airports, Corraya recommends comparing the prices of the destination from different airports. “Flying from or into an alternative airport can reduce costs meaningfully, particularly on busy regional routes where multiple hubs serve the same destination,” highlighted Corraya.
4. Book within the right window
Corraya highlights that making bookings too early or too late can both work against the traveller. He rather mentions that timing matters when balancing price, seat availability, and convenience.
5. Watch for peak season
School holidays, long weekends and festivals are some of the peak travel times when it’s obvious to experience a high surge in airfare. Corraya suggests booking before demand builds, which usually offers more choice at better prices.
6. Consider stopovers
Stopovers are one of the most underrated travel hacks that save a lot of money. Corraya recommends considering short and well-timed layovers. This lowers the fare without adding significant strain to the journey, particularly on longer international routes.
7. Mix airlines when it makes sense
Choosing one carrier for the outbound leg and another for the return can unlock better combinations of price and timing that a single itinerary search might miss.
8. Look beyond the base fare
According to Corraya, bundled options that include baggage or seat selection upfront may offer better total value than adding each extra separately at checkout.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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