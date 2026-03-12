12 new firms to start work near Noida International Airport: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said that at least a dozen new companies are likely to commence work at their respective plots, boosting business activities in the industrial area being developed near Noida International Airport. This will bring investments and create employment opportunities for youth in this region, particularly to the farmers’ families, who have given their land for the development, said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh in a statement (HT Archive)

“The Yamuna City urban area in close proximity to Noida airport is set to witness a surge in industrial activities, with the ground-breaking ceremony of a dozen companies expected in the next two-three months. This will bring investments and create employment opportunities for youth in this region, particularly to the farmers’ families, who have given their land for the development,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh in a statement.

According to the authority, these firms have obtained all requisite approvals before starting the work.

“As the Yeida has provided roads, parks, electricity, and other required infrastructure the companies are on their way to establish their business and begin operations,” said a Yeida official, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the Yamuna authority has begun preparations in collaboration with these companies.

These companies will manufacture various products, including auto parts, tractors, and electronics. Havells will produce fans, coolers, lights, cables, and other electronic products under the EMC scheme, the officials added.