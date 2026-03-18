Ex-flight attendant shares 4 best flight hacks you should know before booking your next trip for ‘cheaper, better deals’
Ex-flight attendant Bianca reveals flight booking hacks, including the best times to book and using incognito mode to avoid price hikes.
Booking a flight isn’t just about picking the cheapest fare, small decisions can make a big difference to your overall travel experience. An ex-flight attendant, Bianca, who frequently shares air travel tips and insider hacks, revealed four smart tricks in her March 13 Instagram post that can help you score better deals, pick smarter, and make your journey smoother from the start. Drawing from her time in the aviation industry, she highlights what most travellers overlook while booking flights. (Also read: Not Europe or Japan: This island is 2026’s top travel destination, just 8 hours from India )
1. Book your flights on specific days
Bianca says, “You’re gonna book your flights only on a Tuesday, a Wednesday or a Saturday… you’re gonna sit down on one of those days and book your flight—they’re cheaper, better deals.”
According to her, these midweek and weekend windows often come with better pricing and fewer spikes compared to peak booking days.
2. Use incognito mode or a VPN
Highlighting how pricing can vary, she explains, “Use a VPN or incognito mode… you don’t want your demographic to show because they will rack up the prices based on where you live.”
This trick helps avoid dynamic pricing, where fares may increase based on your browsing history or location.
3. Choose the right time to book
According to Bianca, timing matters just as much as the day. “Book your flight early in the morning or late at night… like three or four in the morning. Flights drop in the middle of the night; this is the best time.”
Late-night or early-morning bookings can sometimes unlock lower fares as airlines update their systems and release deals.
4. Track price drops after booking
She also suggests a lesser-known trick: “Send your flight confirmation to Jetback’s email so whenever your flight drops in price, they’ll send you the refund after you’ve already booked.” This can help travellers take advantage of price drops even after securing their tickets.
Sharing why she opened up about these tips, Bianca adds, “I’m not a gatekeeper, I gotta give you guys the tea… everybody needs to know these hacks.”
If you’re planning your next trip, these insider tricks could help you make more informed choices, avoid common booking mistakes, and enjoy a more comfortable, budget-friendly travel experience.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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