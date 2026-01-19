Not Europe or Japan: This island is 2026’s top travel destination, just 8 hours from India

For the 2026 list, TripAdvisor analysed traveller feedback collected throughout 2025. Bali emerged at the top, beating several iconic destinations, including London, the 2024 winner, as well as Dubai, Hanoi, Paris, and Rome.

TripAdvisor’s annual awards are based on the quantity and quality of reviews shared by real travellers, reflecting their experiences over the past year. The rankings span a wide range of categories, celebrating destinations known for great food, rich culture, solo travel appeal, and romantic getaways.

If there’s one place that seems to have it all – beaches, culture, food, and postcard-perfect views – it’s Bali. Loved by honeymooners, solo travellers, and adventure seekers alike, the Indonesian island continues to top wish lists across the world. Bali has now been named the world’s best destination for 2026 in TripAdvisor ’s Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, cementing its position as a global travel favourite.

Describing Bali as a “living postcard,” TripAdvisor highlights the island’s diverse experiences, from pristine white-sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs to lush landscapes and historic World War II shipwrecks.

Beyond its top global ranking, Bali also picked up several other major honours. It ranked first among the best honeymoon destinations worldwide, featured in the top 10 cultural destinations and solo travel spots, and secured a place among the world’s top 20 trendiest cities.