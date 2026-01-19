Not Europe or Japan: This island is 2026’s top travel destination, just 8 hours from India
When it comes to planning trips for 2026, travellers aren’t looking to Europe or Japan. This island, just 8 hours from India, has taken the No. 1 spot globally.
If there’s one place that seems to have it all – beaches, culture, food, and postcard-perfect views – it’s Bali. Loved by honeymooners, solo travellers, and adventure seekers alike, the Indonesian island continues to top wish lists across the world. Bali has now been named the world’s best destination for 2026 in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, cementing its position as a global travel favourite.
Why is Bali named the world's best destination for 2026
TripAdvisor’s annual awards are based on the quantity and quality of reviews shared by real travellers, reflecting their experiences over the past year. The rankings span a wide range of categories, celebrating destinations known for great food, rich culture, solo travel appeal, and romantic getaways.
For the 2026 list, TripAdvisor analysed traveller feedback collected throughout 2025. Bali emerged at the top, beating several iconic destinations, including London, the 2024 winner, as well as Dubai, Hanoi, Paris, and Rome.
Describing Bali as a “living postcard,” TripAdvisor highlights the island’s diverse experiences, from pristine white-sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs to lush landscapes and historic World War II shipwrecks.
Beyond its top global ranking, Bali also picked up several other major honours. It ranked first among the best honeymoon destinations worldwide, featured in the top 10 cultural destinations and solo travel spots, and secured a place among the world’s top 20 trendiest cities.
Top places to visit in Bali
- Ubud: The cultural heart of Bali, known for its lush rice terraces, traditional art, yoga retreats, temples, and peaceful vibe.
- Seminyak: Perfect for beach lovers who enjoy stylish cafés, high-end shopping, luxury resorts, and buzzing nightlife.
- Uluwatu: Famous for dramatic cliffside views, world-class surf breaks, stunning beaches, and the iconic Uluwatu Temple.
- Nusa Penida: A must-visit island for crystal-clear waters, rugged coastlines, and breathtaking spots like Kelingking Beach and Angel’s Billabong.
- Tanah Lot: One of Bali’s most photographed sea temples, best visited at sunset for spectacular views.
- Canggu: A trendy hotspot with beach clubs, surf culture, co-working cafés, and a laid-back yet lively atmosphere.
- Mount Batur: Ideal for adventure seekers, offering sunrise hikes with panoramic views of Bali’s volcanic landscape.
