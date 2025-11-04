Top adventure holidays in India: 6 amazing destinations for an exhilarating sky cycling experience

Sky cycling is fast emerging as one of the most exciting adventure activities in India. It combines the thrill of being suspended mid-air with the joy and fitness benefits of cycling, making it a unique experience for adrenaline lovers. Sky cycling in India offers a breathtaking pedal-amongst-the-clouds experience, where adventure meets stunning aerial views.(unsplash)

As the holiday and festive season officially sets in, the weather across most parts of India adds to the charm of outdoor fun. November brings mild winter across the plains, while the Himalayan regions turn icy and picturesque. It’s the perfect time to step out with family or friends and try something new, especially if you crave a dash of adventure.

From scenic mountain valleys to serene hill stations, several destinations now offer this exhilarating activity. We bring to you the top 6 places in India where you can experience the sheer joy and thrill of sky cycling.

Kullu Manali

Sky cycling offers an exciting adventure in the Kullu-Manali region, primarily found at Gulaba near Manali. Reputedly one of India’s highest, this activity involves cycling on a suspended cable, securely harnessed for safety. You gain fantastic, breathtaking views of the majestic Himalayan mountains. Prices for this unique pursuit generally range from estimated ₹1,700 to ₹3,000 per person. To avoid disappointment, tourists should always check availability and book in advance.

Dharamshala

For a thrilling adventure in the region, one of the premier sky cycling experiences near Dharamshala is offered at Rakkh Resort, located in the scenic Kangra Valley. Guests staying at this resort can enjoy gliding on a bicycle along a suspended cable high above the ground, taking in the spectacular panoramic views of the Dhauladhar mountain range. This exhilarating activity is typically complimentary for resident guests at the resort.

Rishikesh

Conducted in the Shivpuri area of Rishikesh, the sky cycling experience is a must for adrenaline junkies. Participants pedal a bicycle along a sturdy cable track suspended high above the ground, often reaching heights of over fifty metres. This unique adventure sport typically covers a distance of around 480 metres (round trip), offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Shivalik mountain ranges and the holy river Ganga below. Strict safety measures, including full harnesses and professional instructors, ensure a secure and unforgettable thrill.

Lonavala

The exhilarating sky cycling experience in Lonavala is primarily offered at Della Adventure Park, a prominent destination for adventure sports. Here, participants can pedal a specially designed bicycle on a suspended cable, approximately 30 feet above the ground. Securely fastened with safety harnesses and supervised by trained marshals, this activity provides a novel thrill alongside scenic views of the surrounding area.

Bengaluru

Sky cycling at Discovery Village (at their Kanakapura resort) near Bengaluru offers an exhilarating aerial adventure. This activity involves riding a custom-designed bicycle on a taut cable, suspended approximately 30 feet high. It provides a unique blend of thrill and a test of balance, allowing participants to pedal through the air while enjoying panoramic views of the natural surroundings. Experienced staff ensure strict safety protocols are followed for a memorable and secure experience.

Gurugram

If you are seeking the aerial thrill of sky cycling in Gurugram, Urban Akhara is a premier open-air sports venue to consider. This location features a dedicated, exhilarating course where adventurers can cycle suspended on a rope high above the ground. It offers a unique pedal-powered experience, providing a stunning bird's-eye view while you traverse the thrilling aerial track. It is a fantastic option for a memorable, adrenaline-pumping day out.

PS: This article is based on the author’s research; however, other venues may also offer sky cycling experiences.

