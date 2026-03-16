These small travel hacks help you stay connected anywhere in the world

Frequent travellers eventually realise that international travel is less about packing and more about planning. One of the biggest challenges during international travel is staying connected. From booking rides at the airport to navigating unknown streets, a reliable internet connection is one of the most important parts of travel. Here are five of the most useful connectivity hacks many regular flyers rely on today. Simple travel habits can make staying connected abroad much easier. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

1. Download essential apps and offline data before leaving home One habit that experienced travellers always follow is to prepare their phone before boarding the flight. Apps like Google Maps, translation apps, airline apps and more useful apps should be downloaded or updated before departure. Some of these apps allow offline downloads, which somewhat reduces the reliance on internet connectivity all the time.

For example, you can download offline maps of a destination city, which allows you to navigate immediately after landing, even if the mobile data is not yet activated. This simple step reduces stress during arrival and ensures that you don’t have to depend on airport Wi-Fi networks for everything.

2. Switch to an eSIM instead of relying on roaming Another connectivity hack that many frequent flyers know is using an eSIM instead of buying roaming plans. International roaming from your current mobile network is convenient, but it often comes with daily fees which quickly add up during longer trips. Many find this out only when they receive their bill.

So buying an eSIM is always a better option, as it works differently and there is no need to insert or carry a physical SIM card. One example is Saily, which is an international eSIM service developed by Nord Security, a company that made NordVPN. Saily focuses on travellers who want a simple way to stay connected abroad.

Their service covers more than 150 destinations, making it useful for travellers visiting Asia, Europe or multiple countries in one trip. Plans can be activated through a simple mobile app, and the installation usually only takes a couple of minutes.

And since it is an eSIM, there’s no need for travellers to search for SIM card kiosks after landing. Another useful aspect is that travellers can activate the eSIM before their flight. This means the phone connects to local networks automatically upon arrival.

3. Carry a compact power bank for long travel days Frequent travellers also make sure that their devices do not run out of battery during long travel days. Airports, flights and long layovers can easily drain your phone battery, especially when using navigation apps, messaging apps and boarding pass apps frequently.

This is why carrying a compact power bank is always a smart travel habit. Many travellers prefer power banks with at least 10,000 mAh capacity as they can charge a smartphone two to three times during the day.

A power bank becomes particularly useful during long flights or train journeys where charging points are not always available. It also ensures that your phone stays powered when you need it the most, especially during arrival when travellers rely heavily on maps, taxi apps and hotel booking details.

4. Use messaging and calling apps instead of traditional calls Another useful trick that frequent travellers rely on is using messaging apps and internet calling apps instead of traditional phone calls. International calling charges from mobile carriers can be quite expensive, especially during longer trips.

Apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Telegram and Zoom allow travellers to make voice and video calls using mobile data or Wi-Fi. This makes communication much easier and far more affordable during international trips.

This approach works particularly well for travellers visiting India from the United States, as messaging apps are widely used across both countries. As long as you have a stable internet connection, staying in touch with family, friends or colleagues becomes very easy.

5. Keep track of your mobile data usage Another small but useful habit frequent travellers develop is keeping track of their mobile data usage during the trip. Navigation apps, video streaming, social media uploads and cloud backups can quickly consume large amounts of data without travellers realising it.

Many smartphones now include built-in tools that show how much data different apps are using. Some travel data services and eSIM apps also allow travellers to monitor usage in real time.

Keeping an eye on data usage helps travellers avoid running out of data during important moments of the trip. It also encourages smarter usage, such as switching to hotel Wi-Fi when downloading large files or uploading travel photos.

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