How Anshula Kapoor hid grey hair for her wedding: Not black hair dye but this hack that every bride should know

According to Anshula's hairstylist, instead of chasing full coverage or traditional root touch-ups, she worked with Anshula's natural hair , creating soft dimension that would grow out seamlessly while keeping everything elegant, effortless, and wedding-ready. This involved every formula, every placement, and every section customised just for her.

On July 7, Akshata Honawar, a creative hairstylist and colourist from Mumbai, shared a video in which she worked on Anshula Kapoor's greying hair . “Grey doesn’t have to disappear. It just has to blend beautifully. When Anshula told me she wanted her hair to look as natural as possible for her wedding, I knew grey blending was the perfect approach,” Akshata captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram.

Like many brides, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also wanted to look her best on her wedding day. However, she had a few greying hairs that were starkly visible because of her curly hair texture. But instead of using a black hair dye to completely hide them, she and her hair expert used a hack to make her new hair colour more natural.

But which colour did they use? In the video, Akshata revealed that, instead of going for an obvious colour, she and Anshula both wanted the hair to look more natural, so she chose two colours: brown and a lighter brown.

Explaining the process, she shared that white hair does not really catch the colour, which is why using brown makes the texture more translucent. She added that this process works better because, if you try to cover grey hair completely, it'll look like a band when it grows out.

This is why she did not pick each greying hair and darken it; instead, she used highlights and lowlights with two colours – brown and light brown. It blends the grey in because black and white are too stark, but browns make that less obvious, and the results speak for themselves.

About Anshula Kapoor Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late ex-wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of Boney's late wife, actor Sridevi, are stepsisters to Arjun and Anshula.

Anshula got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in July 2025. She had shared pictures of the romantic proposal on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on July 6. The Kapoor family came together in Mumbai to ring in the wedding festivities.