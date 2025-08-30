Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after backlash over Man’s Best Friend cover: ‘As a young woman…’

Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, hit streaming on August 29. The 26-year-old singer has made a career out of mixing humor with sex appeal and blunt lyricism, and this new record stays in that lane. Sabrina Carpenter has clapped back at critics of her Man's Best Friend album cover.(AP)

Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover controversy

The rollout did not come without drama. The cover shows Carpenter in a black dress and heels, crouched low while a hand yanks her hair. The image lit up social media- some fans called it bold, others slammed it as anti-feminist.

Carpenter addressed the criticism head-on in an interview with CBS Mornings. “My interpretation is being in on the control. Being in on your lack of control and when you want to be in control,” she said.

“Like, I think as a young woman … you're just as aware of when you're in control as when you're not. And I think some of those are choices. And I think for me, this whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes, knowing when you're… putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly," she added.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album

Man’s Best Friend features 12 tracks, nine of which are labeled explicit. The Grammy winner celebrated the album's release at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with a Spotify-hosted fan event.

The project itself dives straight into the mess of modern dating. According to USA Today, on House Tour, Carpenter flirts her way through an 80s-tinged groove. Nobody’s Son takes the sting of being a permanent third wheel and spins it into something almost playful.

Then there is We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, a track that feels ripped out of the chaos of a relationship that just does not die. The music is light, sometimes even bouncy, even when the lyrics dig into the mess.

