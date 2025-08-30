Sabrina Carpenter reveals her parents' reaction to Man’s Best Friend album cover: ‘My parents saw photo and…’

Sabrina Carpenter did not hold back in her recent chat with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, as she dove into the buzz and backlash surrounding her album's lyrics and visual art. The controversial album cover art, which featured her on all fours as a hand pulled her blonde hair, received massive backlash from fans. The Espresso singer finally reacted to the controversy as the full interview dropped on Friday morning. Sabrina Carpenter responded to backlash over her album cover in an interview with Gayle King.(Getty Images via AFP)

Carpenter reveals her parents' reaction to album cover

King brought up a pointed comment questioning whether her album visuals could be both satirical and sexually submissive. The interviewer asked Carpenter how she felt about the criticism.

The singer said, “At that point, [people] hadn’t heard the project. They don’t know me, they don’t know my intentions. They don’t know the stories I’m telling.” She shared that she took such criticism with a “grain of salt” and showed trust in fans, saying, “My fans that know me, and know the person behind the music, look at that photo and they know exactly what it is.”

The 26-year-old singer added, "And people that don’t know who I am absolutely look at that photo and go like, ‘Where are her parents?’… my parents actually saw the photo and they loved it!”

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to the controversy around her album's cover art

In the interview, King asked her about the singer's reaction to the fans' backlash over the controversial cover. Carpenter simply stated, “Y’all need to get out more, I think.” She revealed, “I was actually shocked because between me, my friends, family and the people I always share my music and art with first, it just wasn’t even a conversation.”

The singer added, “It was just like, it’s perfect for what the album is [and] what it represents. Everything about it to me just felt like so opposite of like the world ending.”

King asked the singer about her intentions and the “message” behind the album cover, to which Carpenter replied, “I think to me, its open to interpretation, but my interpretation is being in on control, being in lack of control, and when you want to be in control.” She continued, “I think as a young woman you're just as aware of when you are in control and when you're not.”

The Tears singer added, “And I think for me, this whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes, knowing when you're, you know, putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly, but it's going to teach you something. So there were a lot of different meanings.”

Carpenter's album Man's Best Friend was released on Friday, August 29, and is available to stream now.