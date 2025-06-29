The Odyssey first poster leaked: Christopher Nolan dares Matt Damon, Tom Holland to 'defy the Gods' in abstract poster

It seems the promotional campaign for Christopher Nolan's first historical epic, The Odyssey, has begun. It's still more than a year before the film hits the screens, but the first poster is now out, albeit only in the physical world. Over the last few days, the poster began appearing on AMC theatres in the US, and pretty soon, a high-resolution version was leaked online, giving the internet the first official look at The Odyssey. First poster of The Odyssey features a severed head.

The Odyssey first poster

The first poster of The Odyssey has the film's title written in bold in the centre, right below the director's name, along with the all-important tagline: 'Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras'. Odyssey is the first film ever to use only IMAX cameras for filming, a tedious and costly process. The poster then sums up the film's theme: Defy the Gods. That is written right above the release date - July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey first poster, in full.

The text is written in light blue and red on a dark black background. The only visual in the entire poster is a decapitated ancient Greek god statue at the bottom, and some smoke and sparks rising from there. This pretty much adds to the 'defying Gods' theme that the poster mentions.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's epic Odyssey, the Christopher Nolan film will chronicle the journey of Odysseus, the mythical king of Ithaca, and his perilous return home after the Trojan War. In his journey, Odysseus encountered the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch goddess Circe before his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, along with Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page.