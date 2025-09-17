How does Andre die in Gen V season 2? Why show killed the character

Gen V Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on September 17. However, following the tragic death of actor Chance Perdomo last year, Prime Video decided not to recast the main character Andre in The Boys spinoff show. Here is all we know about Andre’s disappearance from the satirical superhero television series. How does Andre die in Gen V season 2?(X/@genv)

Why Prime Video decided not to recast Andre in Gen V Season 2

Andre’s character became a hit among the fans due to actor Chance Perdomo’s enduring performance in Gen V Season 1. However, Prime Video decided not to recast Andre in Gen V Season 2 after Chance Perdomo passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 30 last year.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance,” Gen V announced through a statement on X back in 2024.

“Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honour Chance and his legacy this season,” they added.

Spoilers: How does Andre die in the show?

In Gen V Season 2, Emma and Jordan explain to Marie how Andre had been inspired by her escape from Elmira and wanted the other three to be able to get out as well. He'd known about a metal pipe that would aid in the escape, but found it to be walled with bricks. By that time, the guards had been tipped off to the escape, and Andre tried to open a large metal door and purportedly had a stroke and died. Later Cipher tells Marie that he died of brain damage, as Gen V season 1 had also shown that Andre and his father, Polarity, who is also a superhero, suffered 'neural tears' when they used their powers.

FAQs

Who played Andre in Gen V Season 1?

Chance Perdomo played Andre in Gen V Season 1.

How did Chance Perdomo die?

Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at age 27 on March 30 last year.

When will Gen V Season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

Gen V Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 17