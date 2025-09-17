Chance Perdomo's on-screen dad Sean Patrick Thomas reveals how Gen V S2 deals with actor's death | Interview

One of the highlights of the first season of The Boys spinoff, Gen V, was the performance and screen presence of young actor Chance Perdomo. The 26-year-old played Andre Anderson, one of the show's protagonists and later a much-loved character. The actor's sudden death last year, before filming for season 2 began, came as a shock not just to his co-stars, but to fans as well. The show's creators, however, had another problem. They needed to fill an Andre-sized hole in their narrative for Gen V S2. Sean Patrick Thomas with Chance Perdomo in Gen V.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays Andre's superhero father Polarity, talks to HT about the void left by Chance and how the show goes about addressing it.

How Gen V S2 deals with Chance Perdomo's absence

Chance Perdomo died in March 2024 in a motorcycle accident while he was on his way to begin filming season 2. The shoot was halted and resumed days later. "I think you fill that hole by diving into what really happened," says Sean when you ask him about the hole Chance left in the show and with the co-stars, "You really dive into the fact that this performer and his character are lost. You really find a way to mine everything you can out of that in terms of elevating what he meant to all of us, both in real life and in the story."

In season 2, almost all of Sean's scenes were with Chance. The actor says it was very difficult to return to the set for season 2, knowing Chance was not returning. "It was very difficult. Everything I had done on Gen V up to that point was with Chance. So, to come back and not have him there, you just feel the weight of that, the whole time. I hope that we did him justice and we do him proud," he tells us.

What's new in Gen V S2

Sean adds that while season 2 brings 'maturity' to the narrative, it does not shy away from being the irreverent self that it is known for. "Season 2 is just a whole other level from season 1. If you like that whole world of nastiness, gore, blood, and crazy sh**, season 2 has a lot of that and then some," he shares.

Gen V season 2 stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, and Asa Germann, with cameos from a few The Boys stars as well. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 17 September.