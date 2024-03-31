Chance Perdomo, star of After we fell and Gen V dies at 27 in a bike accident

In a tragic turn of events, beloved rising star Chance Perdomo lost his life in a fatal motorcycle accident. The 27-year-old star was known for his roles in Gen V, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the TV series After Trilogy. The exact time and location of his death have been kept under wraps for now. Chance Perdomo, star of After we fell and Gen V dead at 27 in a bike accident

Chance Perdomo's death news

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.” Perdomo’s representative released a statement confirming the news of the British star. As per the statement, nobody else was involved in the accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.” News outlets were unable to get a response from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding whether or not Perdomo’s death occurred in L.A.

Who was Chance Perdomo?

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles (Los Angeles County, California) and grew up in Southampton (Southampton, England). He recently starred in Gen V, a sequel to The Boys, in which he played one of the main roles, Andre Anderson, a student who uses magnetic forces to control the environment around him.

In 2018 he was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance as Jerome Rogers in the drama Killed by my Debt. His global breakthrough occurred when he was reported to have landed the role of Ambrose Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in February 2018. On March 30, 2024, Perdomo tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. According to local police, he was the only one involved.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the deeply devastated Gen V producers said in a joint statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.” They added.

