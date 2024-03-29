BSF seize heroin, motorcycle, 2 mobile phones in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a packet of heroin, a motorcycle and two mobile phones in the border area of Tarn Taran district, an official release said on Thursday. According to the release, the troops of the BSF conducted a search near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran on Wednesday, March 27, after receiving intelligence that led to the recovery. (Photo X)

“On March 27, 2024, during the evening hours, BSF received intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling activities by certain miscreants using drones near Naushera Dhalla village in the border area of Tarn Taran district,” the release mentioned.

“Upon receiving this specific information, BSF troops promptly responded and rushed to the suspected area. They observed two suspected individuals sitting at a playground near Naushera Dhalla village. Upon seeing BSF troops, the miscreants fled, leaving behind some belongings. Despite BSF troops’ pursuit, the suspects managed to escape,” it further stated.

“During the initial search of the area at approximately 4.33 pm, BSF troops successfully recovered one packet of heroin (weighing 530 grams, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape), one motorcycle, and two mobile phones. This recovery occurred near Naushera Dhalla village, Tarn Taran district,” the release added.