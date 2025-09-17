Why Dancing With the Stars premiere has only 2 judges. Where is Carrie Ann Inaba?

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 on Tuesday aired with just two judges, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, leaving fans puzzled about the absence of longtime panelist Carrie Ann Inaba. The episode, featuring 14 celebrity contestants and their professional partners, proceeded without a replacement. Carrie Ann Inaba was on in the Dancing With the Stars premiere episode(Instagram)

Inaba, a staple since the show's 2005 debut, shared the reason for her no-show in an Instagram post hours before the live broadcast, sparking concern and well-wishes from the cast.

She revealed she is skipping the premiere due to illness, stating, “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”

She further added, “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show everyone!”

This marks the first time in 20 seasons that Inaba has missed judging a performance, and ABC opted not to bring in a guest judge, meaning the 14 couples received scores only from Hough and Tonioli, for a maximum of 20 points each. Inaba is expected to return for the second episode on September 23.

The cast and crew rallied around Inaba with messages of support. Co-host Julianne Hough wrote, “Get better soon sis ❤️‍🩹,” while her brother Derek Hough commented with heart emojis.

Pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Britt Stewart added, “Feel better Carrie Ann!!!” and “Hope you feel better Carrie Ann! ❤️❤️,” respectively.

Pro Pasha Pashkov said, “Feel better!!!!!!” and Emma Slater noted, “Oh my love, get better soon. Sending love.” Season 34 participant Hilaria Baldwin commented, “Feel better ❤️.” Inaba’s absence comes amid her candid discussions about past health challenges, though she did not specify the nature of her current illness.

The premiere featured celebrities like Jen Affleck with Jan Ravnik, Hilaria Baldwin with Gleb Savchenko, Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, and Alix Earle with Brandon Armstrong, performing to songs including Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL.”