Are Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark friends? Viral video shows them hanging out at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Sunday NFL game of Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. The singer is fresh off her success with The Life of a Showgirl and was at the Arrowhead Stadium. Caitlin Clark was seen with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game today.(X/@CaitlinClark22, X/@PopBase)

She was present along with the Kelce family, and a surprising addition that has started a buzz online. Yes, the 35-year-old singer who recently got engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at Chiefs game - Watch

In the video, Taylor can be seen hugging a man with the Kelce jersey on, presumably, Travis' father, before she turns and speaks to Caitlin. The two appear to be engaged in a conversation in the clip that is being widely circulated online.

Caitlin Clark is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs supporter, which is why she showed up for the game. Clark, who missed the WNBA season due to an injury, has also not been shy about her love for Taylor Swift. She reportedly had a collection of friendship bracelets from Swift's Eras tour, but had to take them off. Speaking to US Weekly, she explained why, saying “I had a ton, all the way up the arms. I had to take them off, my circulation was getting cut off.”

In a recent interview too, Caitlin gave a shoutout to Taylor, urging people to check out her latest album.

Reactions to Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark

Their appearance at the game together drew many reactions. One person commented “sorry this being the first game taylor's visually present for and it's with caitlin is crazy to me.” Another said on X, “Caitlin Clarke and Taylor Swift just scratched an itch. Idk.”

Yet another commented, “I think the fact Taylor and Caitlin are friends makes me think they’re talking about the WNBA and so many other things and I love that. Very neat, I know it sounds stupid to say that but like you know what I mean, girl power.”

However, this is not the first game Caitlin and Taylor are attending together. They were spotted at the Jan 18 Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoff game. Sharing her experience about it later, Clark said to David Eickholt of 247Sports, “Obviously, I'm a huge Chiefs fan, I've been a huge Chiefs fan, and obviously Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan too, so it was fun and obviously worked out where we could go and we had the time.”

Clark and Swift have bonded and as per Time she even wrote him a letter saying Travis and she were hoping to attend a Fever game once the next season kicked off. She's also sent the WNBA star multiple bags of Eras Tour merchandise, as per the publication.