Fantasy football Week 5 QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and more - Here's who top the charts
Fantasy football QBs: Take a look at the top 35 QBs on the list for Week 5, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels.
Fantasy football QBs: Week 4 of the football season saw a bunch of veterans return to the top of fantasy QB scoring. Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott had a brilliant game as he had a 31-point outing. He surpassed Matthew Stafford (27.4) and Patrick Mahomes II (27.3) at the top of the leaderboard, according to FantraxHQ.
As a group, they threw for 10 touchdowns and rushed for another while throwing no interceptions, reported SB Nation. Here is a look at week 5 odds and fantasy football rankings for QBs, according to the outlet.
Fantasy Football: Week 5 odds
Highest point totals
Patriots at Bills (50.5)
Lions at Bengals (48.5)
Commanders at Chargers (48.5)
Raiders at Colts (47.5)
Cowboys at Jets (47.5)
Lowest point totals
Vikings at Browns (36.5)
Giants at Saints (41.5)
Titans at Cardinals (41.5)
Also read: Roger Federer leads the 2026 nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Highest implied individual team totals
Bills (29.5)
Lions (29)
Colts (27)
Rams (26)
Chargers (25.5)
Lowest implied individual team totals
Titans (16.5)
Browns (16.5)
Bengals (19.5)
Largest point spreads
Lions (-9.5) at Bengals
Titans at Cardinals (-8.5)
Patriots at Bills (-8.5)
Raiders at Colts (-6.5)
Also read: The reason Guardians started Austin Hedges instead of Bo Naylor in Game 1
Fantasy football rankings for QBs week 5
Rank Name (Team) Matchup
1 Josh Allen (BUF) vs. NE
2 Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. HOU
3 Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. DEN
4 Patrick Mahomes II (KC) at JAC
5 Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. WAS
6 Justin Fields (NYJ) vs. DAL
7 Drake Maye (NE) at BUF
8 Daniel Jones (IND) vs. LV
9 Baker Mayfield (TB) at SEA
10 Jayden Daniels (WAS) at LAC
11 Jared Goff (DET) at CIN
12 Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. TEN
13 Dak Prescott (DAL) at NYJ
14 Bo Nix (DEN) at PHI
15 Brock Purdy (SF) at LAR
16 Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. SF
17 Jaxson Dart (NYG) at NO
18 Geno Smith (LV) at IND
19 Sam Darnold (SEA) vs. TB
20 C.J. Stroud (HOU) at BAL
21 Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) at CAR
22 Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. KC
23 Carson Wentz (MIN) at CLE
24 Jake Browning (CIN) vs. DET
25 Bryce Young (CAR) vs. MIA
26 Spencer Rattler (NO) vs. NYG
27 Cam Ward (TEN) at ARI
28 Joe Flacco (CLE) vs. MIN 28
29 Marcus Mariota (WAS) at LAC
30 Tyrod Taylor (NYJ) vs. DAL
31 Mac Jones (SF) at LAR
32 Tyler Shough (NO) vs. NYG
33 Russell Wilson (NYG) at NO
34 Jalen Milroe (SEA) vs. TB
35 Mitchell Trubisky (BUF) vs. NE
FAQs
What happened in the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers?
The Cowboys and the Packers played out a tied 40-40 game.
What was the scoreline for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens?
The Chiefs clinched a resounding 37-20 victory over the Ravens.