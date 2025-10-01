Fantasy football Week 5 QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and more - Here's who top the charts

Fantasy football QBs: Week 4 of the football season saw a bunch of veterans return to the top of fantasy QB scoring. Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott had a brilliant game as he had a 31-point outing. He surpassed Matthew Stafford (27.4) and Patrick Mahomes II (27.3) at the top of the leaderboard, according to FantraxHQ. Fantasy football QBs for Week 5: Who's in and who's out? Look at top 35 players here(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As a group, they threw for 10 touchdowns and rushed for another while throwing no interceptions, reported SB Nation. Here is a look at week 5 odds and fantasy football rankings for QBs, according to the outlet.

Fantasy Football: Week 5 odds

Highest point totals

Patriots at Bills (50.5)

Lions at Bengals (48.5)

Commanders at Chargers (48.5)

Raiders at Colts (47.5)

Cowboys at Jets (47.5)

Lowest point totals

Vikings at Browns (36.5)

Giants at Saints (41.5)

Titans at Cardinals (41.5)

Highest implied individual team totals

Bills (29.5)

Lions (29)

Colts (27)

Rams (26)

Chargers (25.5)

Lowest implied individual team totals

Titans (16.5)

Browns (16.5)

Bengals (19.5)

Largest point spreads

Lions (-9.5) at Bengals

Titans at Cardinals (-8.5)

Patriots at Bills (-8.5)

Raiders at Colts (-6.5)

Fantasy football rankings for QBs week 5

Rank Name (Team) Matchup

1 Josh Allen (BUF) vs. NE

2 Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. HOU

3 Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. DEN

4 Patrick Mahomes II (KC) at JAC

5 Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. WAS

6 Justin Fields (NYJ) vs. DAL

7 Drake Maye (NE) at BUF

8 Daniel Jones (IND) vs. LV

9 Baker Mayfield (TB) at SEA

10 Jayden Daniels (WAS) at LAC

11 Jared Goff (DET) at CIN

12 Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. TEN

13 Dak Prescott (DAL) at NYJ

14 Bo Nix (DEN) at PHI

15 Brock Purdy (SF) at LAR

16 Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. SF

17 Jaxson Dart (NYG) at NO

18 Geno Smith (LV) at IND

19 Sam Darnold (SEA) vs. TB

20 C.J. Stroud (HOU) at BAL

21 Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) at CAR

22 Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. KC

23 Carson Wentz (MIN) at CLE

24 Jake Browning (CIN) vs. DET

25 Bryce Young (CAR) vs. MIA

26 Spencer Rattler (NO) vs. NYG

27 Cam Ward (TEN) at ARI

28 Joe Flacco (CLE) vs. MIN 28

29 Marcus Mariota (WAS) at LAC

30 Tyrod Taylor (NYJ) vs. DAL

31 Mac Jones (SF) at LAR

32 Tyler Shough (NO) vs. NYG

33 Russell Wilson (NYG) at NO

34 Jalen Milroe (SEA) vs. TB

35 Mitchell Trubisky (BUF) vs. NE

