The reason Guardians started Austin Hedges instead of Bo Naylor in Game 1

The Cleveland Guardians surprised several fans with their lineup card on Tuesday night. When they opened their postseason Wild Card game series against the Detroit Tigers, it was not Bo Naylor behind the plate. Instead, manager Stephen Vogt deployed veteran Austin Hedges as the starting catcher, hitting ninth. Cleveland Guardians played against Detroit Tigers on Tuesday(AP)

Why Hedges got the call

The decision was not about ignoring Naylor’s recent form. It came down to matchups and experience. Naylor, a left-handed hitter, would have faced a tough test against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, one of the best lefties in baseball this season, according to The Sporting News. Vogt opted to play the percentages and went ahead with Hedges, who bats from the right side.

Beyond his handedness, the Guardians value what Hedges brings to the team in other ways. He is considered one of the team’s strongest clubhouse leaders and a steadying presence for a young pitching staff. His defensive reputation also helps, particularly in a game where run prevention matters as much as offense.

Hedges’ offensive struggles

Hedges has had a difficult season at the plate, with a batting average of just .161. He is not expected to provide much in the batting order, and putting him in the lineup meant the Guardians gave up some offense in a game where runs might come at a premium.

Naylor likely to appear later

Still, Vogt left the door open for Naylor to impact the game. If the Guardians can push Skubal out, Naylor would be an option off the bench as a pinch-hitter. That late substitution could give Cleveland a better chance to generate runs against Detroit’s bullpen.

It is the classic postseason dilemma. Defense and leadership versus upside at the plate. Vogt chose the steady hand in Hedges for Game 1, with Naylor waiting in reserve. That choice may shape how the rest of the series plays out.

