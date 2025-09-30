Former MLB All-Star Garrett Cooper announces retirement after 8 ‘unforgettable years in Big Leagues’

Garrett Cooper, the veteran first baseman and 2022 MLB All-Star, has announced his retirement from professional baseball. The 33-year-old shared the news with his fans in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Garrett Cooper has announced his retirement from MLB(X/@CoopaLoop1)

Cooper, in his social media post, wrote, “After 13 years, including 8 unforgettable years in the Big Leagues, it is time to officially hang up my cleats.”

He said baseball has been his life for as long as he can remember, and added, “I am grateful for what it gave me, I am proud of what I gave back. Here is to what is next.”

Cooper's career highlights and challenges

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Cooper in the sixth round in 2013 out of Auburn. He debuted in the MLB in 2017 with the New York Yankees, making 13 short appearances with a .326 average.

Later that year, he was obtained by the Miami Marlins, where he matured into the bulk of his career. He was a regular first baseman and designated hitter and made what remains his only All-Star appearance in 2022. His best year came in 2023 between Miami and San Diego, when he achieved career highs of 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

He retires with a career slash of .265/ .333/ .427. Over the years, he has played with the Yankees (2017), Marlins (2018-23), Padres (2023), Chicago Cubs (2024), and Boston Red Sox (2024).

Cooper's Padres chapter

Cooper was traded halfway through the 2023 season to the Padres from the Marlins; his days in San Diego were few but memorable, with highlights including three hits and three RBIs against the Cardinals and clutch home runs against the Giants and Rockies.

Finishing his tenure with San Diego, his slash line read .239/.323/.402 in 41 games, with four home runs and 15 RBIs, while the Padres missed the playoffs by just two games. Post 2023, they did not re-sign Castillo and instead acquired Luis Arraez for 2024.

Leaving San Diego, Cooper signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, which soon preceded a short run in the majors. He was then signed by the Red Sox, played 24 games, and was put on assignment. The last professional action for the Ironman was at the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves, where he batted .228 across 35 contests before being released in May 2025.

FAQs

Q: When did Garrett Cooper announce his retirement?

He announced his immediate retirement on Sunday in a post on X.

Q: Which teams did Cooper play for in MLB?

He played for the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox.

Q: Which was Garrett Cooper’s best season in his career?

His best season came in 2023, when he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 RBIs across time with the Marlins and Padres.